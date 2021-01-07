Due to rain in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Thursday, the Alabama team worked inside as it held its third practice in preparation of Monday night's national championship game. Players practice in full pads for two hours at the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility for the workout.

Alabama will face Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday at 7 p.m. CT in Miami Gardens, Fla. The game will air nationally on ESPN with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will calling the action from the booth and Holly Rowe and Maria Taylor on the sidelines.