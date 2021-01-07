Scroll down to see how the two teams stack up head to head.

Championship Game Details 1. Alabama vs. 3. Ohio State Monday, January 11, 2021 Time: 7:00 p.m. CST From Miami, Florida at Hard Rock Stadium TV: ESPN -7.5 Alabama Related Alabama Roster | Title Game Notes | Ohio State Roster What's Trending * Alabama players discuss Jaylen Waddle's return to practice

Alabama Offense vs. Ohio State Defense

The grades below are from Pro-Football Focus. The grades reflect the total grade for the player through the entire season up to this point.

Alabama Offense vs. Ohio State Defense Player Position/Grade Player Position/Grade Alex Leatherwood T (79.4) Haskell Garrett DL (91.1) Emil Ekiyor G (76.3) Tommy Togiai DL (87.5) Chris Owens C (50.8) Tyreke Smith ED (77.0) Deonte Brown G (62.2) Jonathon Cooper ED (89.7) Evan Neal T (83.1) Tuf Borland LB (60.9) Najee Harris RB (89.6) Baron Browning LB (69.6) Miller Forristall TE (59.1) Pete Wrner LB (57.4) Jahleel Billingsley TE (67.8) Shaun Wade CB (66.2) DeVonta Smith WR (94.0) Sevyn Banks CB (67.7) John Metchiee WR (72.5) Marcus Williamson CB (55.7) Slade Bolden WR (58.7) Lathan Ransom S (76.1) Mac Jones QB (95.5) Josh Proctor S (69.4)

Ohio State Offense vs. Alabama Defense

The grades below are from Pro-Football Focus. The grades reflect the total grade for the player through the entire season up to this point.

Ohio State Offense vs. Alabama Defense Player Position/Grade Player Position/Grade Nicholas Petit-Frère RT(82.1) DJ Dale DL (58.6) Wyatt Davis RG (67.3) Christian Barmore DL (90.4) Josh Myers C (64.8) Justin Eboigbe DL (58.7) Matthew Jones LG (78.2) William Anderson ED (81.3) Thayer Munford LT (91.2) Chris Allen ED (69.6) Trey Sermond RB (86.3) Dylan Moses ILB (57.2) Luke Farrell TE (67.4) Christian Harris ILB (61.9) Jeremy Rickert TE (69.5) Patrick Surtain II CB (89.7) Chris Olave WR (82.4) Josh Jobe CB (78.1) Garrett Wilson WR (77.6) Malachi Moore Star (79.6) Jameson Williams WR (55.8) DeMarcco Hellams S (69.2) Justin Fields QB (93.3) Jordan Battle S (80.)

Special Teams Comparison

The grades below are from Pro-Football Focus. The grades reflect the total grade for the player through the entire season up to this point.

Alabama Special Teams vs. Ohio State Special Teams Player Position/Grade Player Position/Grade Will Reichard K (87.3) Blake Haubeil K (69.1) Charlie Scott P (64.3) Drue Chrisman P (66.1)

Individual Statistical Leaders Per Team

Alabama vs. Ohio State - Statistical Leaders Player Stats Player Stats Mac Jones (QB) 4,036-yards, 36 TDs, 4 Int, 77%, 203 Rating Justin Fields (QB) 1,906-yards, 21 TDS, 6 Int, 73.4%, 186.7 Rating Najee Harris (RB) 229 Att, 1,387-yards 27 TDs, 6.1 Avg. Trey Sermon (RB) 115 Att, 868-yards, 4 TDs, 7.5 Avg. DeVonta Smith (WR) 105 Rec., 1,641-yards, 22 TDs, 15.6 Avg. Chris Olave (WR) 42 Rec., 660-yards, 7 TDs, 15.7 Avg. John Metchie III (WR) 47 Rec., 835-yards, 6 TDs, 17.8 Avg. Garrett Wilson (WR) 40 Rec., 673-yards, 5 TDs, 16.8 Avg. Chris Harris (ILB) 73 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 1 Int Pete Werner 46 tackels, 1.0 Sacks William Anderson Jr. (ED) 49 tackles, 7.0 Sacks, 10.5 Loss Tuf Borland 34 Tackles, 1.5 Sacks Malachi Moore (Star) 44 tackles, 3 Ints, Jonathan Cooper Shaun Wade, 29 tackles, 2 Ints Will Reichard (K) 77 of 77 on PATs, 13 of 13 on FGAs Blake Baubeil (K) 24 of 24, 5 of 7 on FGs Charlie Scott (P) 20 punts, 39.3 Avg. Drue Chrisman (P) 22 punts, 45.5 Avg.

Team Statistical Comparison

Alabama vs. Ohio State - Team Comparison Alabama Statistic Ohio State Statistic Team Record 12-0 Team Record 7-0 Points Per Game 48.2 Points Per Game 43.4 Rush Yds Per Game 185.7 Rush Yds Per Game 272.6 Pass Yards Per Game 349.3 Pass Yards Per Game 272.3 Offensive Yards Per Game 535.0 Offensive Yards Per Game 544.9 Points Allowed Per Game 19.0 Points Allowed Per Game 22.0 Rush Yds Allowed Per Game 110.2 Rush Yds Allowed Per Game 89.1 Pass Yards Allowed Per Game 242.9 Pass Yards Allowed Per Game 281.1 Offensive Yards Allowed Per Game 353.2 Offensive Yards Allowed Per Game 370.3 Penalties 72-581 Penalties 45-406 3rd Down % 59% 3rd Down % 50% Red-Zone TD % 77% Red-Zone TD % 64% Fumbles/Lost 9/7 Fumbles/Lost 9/3