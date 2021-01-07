 Alabama vs. Ohio State Preview
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-07 07:31:34 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama vs. Ohio State - The Ultimate Preview

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
Managing Editor
Scroll down to see how the two teams stack up head to head.

Welcome to our national title game preview page. Scroll down to see how the two teams stack up head to head.

Championship Game Details

1. Alabama vs. 3. Ohio State

Monday, January 11, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. CST

From Miami, Florida at Hard Rock Stadium

TV: ESPN

-7.5 Alabama

Alabama Offense vs. Ohio State Defense 

The grades below are from Pro-Football Focus. The grades reflect the total grade for the player through the entire season up to this point.

i - Pro-Tip, turn your mobile device horizontal for the best user experience

Alabama Offense vs. Ohio State Defense 
Player Position/Grade Player Position/Grade

Alex Leatherwood

T (79.4)

Haskell Garrett

DL (91.1)

Emil Ekiyor

G (76.3)

Tommy Togiai

DL (87.5)

Chris Owens

C (50.8)

Tyreke Smith

ED (77.0)

Deonte Brown

G (62.2)

Jonathon Cooper

ED (89.7)

Evan Neal

T (83.1)

Tuf Borland

LB (60.9)

Najee Harris

RB (89.6)

Baron Browning

LB (69.6)

Miller Forristall

TE (59.1)

Pete Wrner

LB (57.4)

Jahleel Billingsley

TE (67.8)

Shaun Wade

CB (66.2)

DeVonta Smith

WR (94.0)

Sevyn Banks

CB (67.7)

John Metchiee

WR (72.5)

Marcus Williamson

CB (55.7)

Slade Bolden

WR (58.7)

Lathan Ransom

S (76.1)

Mac Jones

QB (95.5)

Josh Proctor

S (69.4)

Ohio State Offense vs. Alabama Defense 

The grades below are from Pro-Football Focus. The grades reflect the total grade for the player through the entire season up to this point.

i - Pro-Tip, turn your mobile device horizontal for the best user experience

Ohio State Offense vs. Alabama Defense 
Player Position/Grade Player Position/Grade

Nicholas Petit-Frère

RT(82.1)

DJ Dale

DL (58.6)

Wyatt Davis

RG (67.3)

Christian Barmore

DL (90.4)

Josh Myers

C (64.8)

Justin Eboigbe

DL (58.7)

Matthew Jones

LG (78.2)

William Anderson

ED (81.3)

Thayer Munford

LT (91.2)

Chris Allen

ED (69.6)

Trey Sermond

RB (86.3)

Dylan Moses

ILB (57.2)

Luke Farrell

TE (67.4)

Christian Harris

ILB (61.9)

Jeremy Rickert

TE (69.5)

Patrick Surtain II

CB (89.7)

Chris Olave

WR (82.4)

Josh Jobe

CB (78.1)

Garrett Wilson

WR (77.6)

Malachi Moore

Star (79.6)

Jameson Williams

WR (55.8)

DeMarcco Hellams

S (69.2)

Justin Fields

QB (93.3)

Jordan Battle

S (80.)

Special Teams Comparison 

The grades below are from Pro-Football Focus. The grades reflect the total grade for the player through the entire season up to this point.

i - Pro-Tip, turn your mobile device horizontal for the best user experience

Alabama Special Teams vs. Ohio State Special Teams
Player Position/Grade Player Position/Grade

Will Reichard

K (87.3)

Blake Haubeil

K (69.1)

Charlie Scott

P (64.3)

Drue Chrisman

P (66.1)

Individual Statistical Leaders Per Team  

Alabama vs. Ohio State - Statistical Leaders
Player Stats Player Stats

Mac Jones (QB)

4,036-yards, 36 TDs, 4 Int, 77%, 203 Rating

Justin Fields (QB)

1,906-yards, 21 TDS, 6 Int, 73.4%, 186.7 Rating

Najee Harris (RB)

229 Att, 1,387-yards 27 TDs, 6.1 Avg.

Trey Sermon (RB)

115 Att, 868-yards, 4 TDs, 7.5 Avg.

DeVonta Smith (WR)

105 Rec., 1,641-yards, 22 TDs, 15.6 Avg.

Chris Olave (WR)

42 Rec., 660-yards, 7 TDs, 15.7 Avg.

John Metchie III (WR)

47 Rec., 835-yards, 6 TDs, 17.8 Avg.

Garrett Wilson (WR)

40 Rec., 673-yards, 5 TDs, 16.8 Avg.

Chris Harris (ILB)

73 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 1 Int

Pete Werner

46 tackels, 1.0 Sacks

William Anderson Jr. (ED)

49 tackles, 7.0 Sacks, 10.5 Loss

Tuf Borland

34 Tackles, 1.5 Sacks

Malachi Moore (Star)

44 tackles, 3 Ints,

Jonathan Cooper

Shaun Wade, 29 tackles, 2 Ints

Will Reichard (K)

77 of 77 on PATs, 13 of 13 on FGAs

Blake Baubeil (K)

24 of 24, 5 of 7 on FGs

Charlie Scott (P)

20 punts, 39.3 Avg.

Drue Chrisman (P)

22 punts, 45.5 Avg.

Team Statistical Comparison 

Alabama vs. Ohio State - Team Comparison 
Alabama Statistic Ohio State Statistic 

Team Record

12-0

Team Record

7-0

Points Per Game

48.2

Points Per Game

43.4

Rush Yds Per Game

185.7

Rush Yds Per Game

272.6

Pass Yards Per Game

349.3

Pass Yards Per Game

272.3

Offensive Yards Per Game

535.0

Offensive Yards Per Game

544.9

Points Allowed Per Game

19.0

Points Allowed Per Game

22.0

Rush Yds Allowed Per Game

110.2

Rush Yds Allowed Per Game

89.1

Pass Yards Allowed Per Game

242.9

Pass Yards Allowed Per Game

281.1

Offensive Yards Allowed Per Game

353.2

Offensive Yards Allowed Per Game

370.3

Penalties

72-581

Penalties

45-406

3rd Down %

59%

3rd Down %

50%

Red-Zone TD %

77%

Red-Zone TD %

64%

Fumbles/Lost

9/7

Fumbles/Lost

9/3
Alabama 12-0 will face off with 7-0 Ohio State for the National Championship in Miami, Florida on January 11
