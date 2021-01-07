Alabama vs. Ohio State - The Ultimate Preview
Scroll down to see how the two teams stack up head to head.
Championship Game Details
1. Alabama vs. 3. Ohio State
Monday, January 11, 2021
Time: 7:00 p.m. CST
From Miami, Florida at Hard Rock Stadium
TV: ESPN
-7.5 Alabama
Alabama Offense vs. Ohio State Defense
The grades below are from Pro-Football Focus. The grades reflect the total grade for the player through the entire season up to this point.
|Player
|Position/Grade
|Player
|Position/Grade
|
Alex Leatherwood
|
T (79.4)
|
Haskell Garrett
|
DL (91.1)
|
Emil Ekiyor
|
G (76.3)
|
Tommy Togiai
|
DL (87.5)
|
Chris Owens
|
C (50.8)
|
Tyreke Smith
|
ED (77.0)
|
Deonte Brown
|
G (62.2)
|
Jonathon Cooper
|
ED (89.7)
|
Evan Neal
|
T (83.1)
|
Tuf Borland
|
LB (60.9)
|
Najee Harris
|
RB (89.6)
|
Baron Browning
|
LB (69.6)
|
Miller Forristall
|
TE (59.1)
|
Pete Wrner
|
LB (57.4)
|
Jahleel Billingsley
|
TE (67.8)
|
Shaun Wade
|
CB (66.2)
|
DeVonta Smith
|
WR (94.0)
|
Sevyn Banks
|
CB (67.7)
|
John Metchiee
|
WR (72.5)
|
Marcus Williamson
|
CB (55.7)
|
Slade Bolden
|
WR (58.7)
|
Lathan Ransom
|
S (76.1)
|
Mac Jones
|
QB (95.5)
|
Josh Proctor
|
S (69.4)
Ohio State Offense vs. Alabama Defense
The grades below are from Pro-Football Focus. The grades reflect the total grade for the player through the entire season up to this point.
|Player
|Position/Grade
|Player
|Position/Grade
|
Nicholas Petit-Frère
|
RT(82.1)
|
DJ Dale
|
DL (58.6)
|
Wyatt Davis
|
RG (67.3)
|
Christian Barmore
|
DL (90.4)
|
Josh Myers
|
C (64.8)
|
Justin Eboigbe
|
DL (58.7)
|
Matthew Jones
|
LG (78.2)
|
William Anderson
|
ED (81.3)
|
Thayer Munford
|
LT (91.2)
|
Chris Allen
|
ED (69.6)
|
Trey Sermond
|
RB (86.3)
|
Dylan Moses
|
ILB (57.2)
|
Luke Farrell
|
TE (67.4)
|
Christian Harris
|
ILB (61.9)
|
Jeremy Rickert
|
TE (69.5)
|
Patrick Surtain II
|
CB (89.7)
|
Chris Olave
|
WR (82.4)
|
Josh Jobe
|
CB (78.1)
|
Garrett Wilson
|
WR (77.6)
|
Malachi Moore
|
Star (79.6)
|
Jameson Williams
|
WR (55.8)
|
DeMarcco Hellams
|
S (69.2)
|
Justin Fields
|
QB (93.3)
|
Jordan Battle
|
S (80.)
Special Teams Comparison
The grades below are from Pro-Football Focus. The grades reflect the total grade for the player through the entire season up to this point.
|Player
|Position/Grade
|Player
|Position/Grade
|
Will Reichard
|
K (87.3)
|
Blake Haubeil
|
K (69.1)
|
Charlie Scott
|
P (64.3)
|
Drue Chrisman
|
P (66.1)
Individual Statistical Leaders Per Team
|Player
|Stats
|Player
|Stats
|
Mac Jones (QB)
|
4,036-yards, 36 TDs, 4 Int, 77%, 203 Rating
|
Justin Fields (QB)
|
1,906-yards, 21 TDS, 6 Int, 73.4%, 186.7 Rating
|
Najee Harris (RB)
|
229 Att, 1,387-yards 27 TDs, 6.1 Avg.
|
Trey Sermon (RB)
|
115 Att, 868-yards, 4 TDs, 7.5 Avg.
|
DeVonta Smith (WR)
|
105 Rec., 1,641-yards, 22 TDs, 15.6 Avg.
|
Chris Olave (WR)
|
42 Rec., 660-yards, 7 TDs, 15.7 Avg.
|
John Metchie III (WR)
|
47 Rec., 835-yards, 6 TDs, 17.8 Avg.
|
Garrett Wilson (WR)
|
40 Rec., 673-yards, 5 TDs, 16.8 Avg.
|
Chris Harris (ILB)
|
73 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 1 Int
|
Pete Werner
|
46 tackels, 1.0 Sacks
|
William Anderson Jr. (ED)
|
49 tackles, 7.0 Sacks, 10.5 Loss
|
Tuf Borland
|
34 Tackles, 1.5 Sacks
|
Malachi Moore (Star)
|
44 tackles, 3 Ints,
|
Jonathan Cooper
|
Shaun Wade, 29 tackles, 2 Ints
|
Will Reichard (K)
|
77 of 77 on PATs, 13 of 13 on FGAs
|
Blake Baubeil (K)
|
24 of 24, 5 of 7 on FGs
|
Charlie Scott (P)
|
20 punts, 39.3 Avg.
|
Drue Chrisman (P)
|
22 punts, 45.5 Avg.
Team Statistical Comparison
|Alabama
|Statistic
|Ohio State
|Statistic
|
Team Record
|
12-0
|
Team Record
|
7-0
|
Points Per Game
|
48.2
|
Points Per Game
|
43.4
|
Rush Yds Per Game
|
185.7
|
Rush Yds Per Game
|
272.6
|
Pass Yards Per Game
|
349.3
|
Pass Yards Per Game
|
272.3
|
Offensive Yards Per Game
|
535.0
|
Offensive Yards Per Game
|
544.9
|
Points Allowed Per Game
|
19.0
|
Points Allowed Per Game
|
22.0
|
Rush Yds Allowed Per Game
|
110.2
|
Rush Yds Allowed Per Game
|
89.1
|
Pass Yards Allowed Per Game
|
242.9
|
Pass Yards Allowed Per Game
|
281.1
|
Offensive Yards Allowed Per Game
|
353.2
|
Offensive Yards Allowed Per Game
|
370.3
|
Penalties
|
72-581
|
Penalties
|
45-406
|
3rd Down %
|
59%
|
3rd Down %
|
50%
|
Red-Zone TD %
|
77%
|
Red-Zone TD %
|
64%
|
Fumbles/Lost
|
9/7
|
Fumbles/Lost
|
9/3