Alabama flipped two prospects from LSU on National Signing Day. Keanu Koht, a 6-foot-6, 225 pound outside linebacker from Vero Beach, Florida and JoJo Earle, one of the most dynamic receivers from the state of Texas.

Today, we provide a video interview conducted by Andrew Bone who spoke one-on-one with Koht about his decision to flip from LSU. The video above also contains a video interview with Koht's head football coach Lenny Jankowski who gives more detail on the type of player Alabama is getting on and off the field.

Related

List of early enrollees from the Class of 2021

BONE: Key remaining targets for the Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama's signs four dynamic receivers to class of 2021

Will Anderson honoring his late grandmother during breakout freshman season