 JoJo Earle signs with Alabama
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-17 10:30:47 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama's signs four dynamic receivers to class of 2021

Kyle Henderson
Managing Editor
@Rivals_Kyle
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network.

Alabama signed 24 prospects from the Class of 2021 on Wednesday including four receivers that are all in the Rivals100. JoJo Earle was a signing day addition flipping from LSU to Alabama. Today, we provide a closer look at what each receiver brings to Alabama. Click the play button above to watch highlights and get am in-depth breakdown from Andrew Bone.

(Scroll down to read quick hits on each player)

The new receiver additions 

About JoJo Earle

- Athletic wide receiver who earned four-star rankings across the board

- The No. 54 overall in the nation by Rivals.com and the No. 8 wideout by the site

- Two-sport athlete in football and track and field (100 meters, 200 meters, long jump, relays)

- Helped Aledo to a 15-1 record and second consecutive Texas 5A D-II state championship in 2019

- Named the 2018 District 5-5A-II Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore

- Led Aledo to a 16-0 record and the Texas 5A D-II state championship in 2018

- Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game roster

- Coached by Tim Buchanan at Aledo High School

- Caught 84 passes for 1,601 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior while rushing for 429 yards and 11 scores

- Added 65 catches for 1,090 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore while rushing for 266 yards and three Touchdowns

- Signed with Alabama over LSU

About Christian Leary

A consensus four-star prospect at wide receiver

Rivals.com ranks him 53rd nationally, the No. 7 wide receiver and No. 13 player in Florida

A four-star recruit and the No. 75 player on the ESPN300 according to ESPN.com

Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game

Coached by Cameron Duke at Edgewater

Accounted for 1,586 all-purpose yards in 2019

Ran the ball 56 times for 520 yards with eight touchdowns and completed 46 passes for 1,036 yards and eight more touchdowns in 2019

Elite track athlete who won districts as a junior in the 100-meter dash with a 10.80 before running a 10.50 as a senior

Signed with the Crimson Tide over Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma

About Jacorey Brooks

A natural pass-catcher who provides the Tide with size and speed at wideout

The No. 34 player on the Rivals250 as a four-star recruit and the No. 4 wideout nationally by the site

Selected to the All-American Bowl roster

Put together a huge 2019 season that saw him catch 99 passes for 1,281 yards and 18 touchdowns as he led Booker T. Washington to a state title

Began his high school career being coached by Gerald Cox at Booker T. Washington High School in Miami

Attended IMG Academy for his final prep season where he was coached by Bobby Acosta

Signed with Alabama over Miami and Florida along with Auburn, Georgia and Tennessee among others

About Agiye Hall

One of the most coveted wide receiver prospects in the country

A consensus four-star recruit by all major outlets

Rivals.com ranks him 69th nationally, the No. 13 wide receiver and No. 16 player from the state

Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game

Played for head coach Jake Coulson at Bloomingdale High School

Chose Alabama over his 40-plus offers, including Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Miami and Oregon

Nick Saban on Jaylen Waddle and recapping NSD

