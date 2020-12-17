The new receiver additions

About JoJo Earle - Athletic wide receiver who earned four-star rankings across the board - The No. 54 overall in the nation by Rivals.com and the No. 8 wideout by the site - Two-sport athlete in football and track and field (100 meters, 200 meters, long jump, relays) - Helped Aledo to a 15-1 record and second consecutive Texas 5A D-II state championship in 2019 - Named the 2018 District 5-5A-II Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore - Led Aledo to a 16-0 record and the Texas 5A D-II state championship in 2018 - Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game roster - Coached by Tim Buchanan at Aledo High School - Caught 84 passes for 1,601 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior while rushing for 429 yards and 11 scores - Added 65 catches for 1,090 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore while rushing for 266 yards and three Touchdowns - Signed with Alabama over LSU

About Christian Leary A consensus four-star prospect at wide receiver Rivals.com ranks him 53rd nationally, the No. 7 wide receiver and No. 13 player in Florida A four-star recruit and the No. 75 player on the ESPN300 according to ESPN.com Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game Coached by Cameron Duke at Edgewater Accounted for 1,586 all-purpose yards in 2019 Ran the ball 56 times for 520 yards with eight touchdowns and completed 46 passes for 1,036 yards and eight more touchdowns in 2019 Elite track athlete who won districts as a junior in the 100-meter dash with a 10.80 before running a 10.50 as a senior Signed with the Crimson Tide over Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma

About Jacorey Brooks A natural pass-catcher who provides the Tide with size and speed at wideout The No. 34 player on the Rivals250 as a four-star recruit and the No. 4 wideout nationally by the site Selected to the All-American Bowl roster Put together a huge 2019 season that saw him catch 99 passes for 1,281 yards and 18 touchdowns as he led Booker T. Washington to a state title Began his high school career being coached by Gerald Cox at Booker T. Washington High School in Miami Attended IMG Academy for his final prep season where he was coached by Bobby Acosta Signed with Alabama over Miami and Florida along with Auburn, Georgia and Tennessee among others

About Agiye Hall One of the most coveted wide receiver prospects in the country A consensus four-star recruit by all major outlets Rivals.com ranks him 69th nationally, the No. 13 wide receiver and No. 16 player from the state Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game Played for head coach Jake Coulson at Bloomingdale High School Chose Alabama over his 40-plus offers, including Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Miami and Oregon

