LIVE: National Signing Day | Alabama to sign incredible Class of 2021
About: Welcome to our live coverage of the early signing period. Please note the following: This page will be updated throughout the day and the video below will contain non-stop updates with in-depth analysis and signee highlights from Andrew Bone and the rest of the BamaInsider.com staff.
The Class of 2021 - Listed by Signing Times
At 7:30 a.m. CT
At 9:00 a.m. CT
At 10:00 a.m. CT
At 11:00 a.m. CT
At 1:00 p.m. CT
At 3:00 p.m. CT
Key target watch on Maason Smith
At 3:30 p.m. CT
Key target watch on Xavier Worthy