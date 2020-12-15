 Alabama recruiting class of 2021
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-15 20:42:25 -0600') }} football Edit

LIVE: National Signing Day | Alabama to sign incredible Class of 2021

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
Managing Editor
About: Welcome to our live coverage of the early signing period. Please note the following: This page will be updated throughout the day and the video below will contain non-stop updates with in-depth analysis and signee highlights from Andrew Bone and the rest of the BamaInsider.com staff.

Signing Day Resource Links

Bone's recruiting message board

Rivals team recruiting rankings

Class of 2021 listed by star ranking

The Class of 2021 - Listed by Signing Times 

At 7:30 a.m. CT 

At 9:00 a.m. CT 

At 10:00 a.m. CT 

At 11:00 a.m. CT 

At 1:00 p.m. CT 

At 3:00 p.m. CT 

Key target watch on Maason Smith

At 3:30 p.m. CT 

Key target watch on Xavier Worthy

At 5:00 p.m. CT 

At 6:30 p.m. CT 

TBD Signing Times 

Key Targets - Signing Time TBD 

Nick Saban has once again signed an incredible class at Alabama
