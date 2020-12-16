 Keanu Koht flips to Alabama
Alabama flips LSU LB commitment Keanu Koht

Keanu Koht, a three-star linebacker from Vero Beach High School in Florida, flipped his commitment from LSU to Alabama on Wednesday morning. Koht committed to the Tigers instead of Alabama on July 4. Alabama maintained in strong communication with Koht throughout the year.

Koht was recruited by Alabama outside linebackers coach Sal Sunseri. He spoke with BamaInsider earlier this year about everything he liked about the Crimson Tide.

"Mainly the player development,” Koht said. "Alabama works to develop their players in every aspect of being a football player.

“They pride themselves on how they can help players within the small time they’re there and still have their life long effect. Developing their habits, accountability, and responsibility."

The elite pass rusher recently released his senior highlights. Koht recorded 11 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss during the 2020 season. Rivals national recruiting director Mike Farrell shared his thoughts on the new Tide signee.

"Very explosive off the edge and in pursuit of the ball carrier," Farrell said. "Uses speed mainly to make plays, but can shoot double teams with his burst as well. Might have trouble with bigger linemen especially if they get their hands on him and needs to add strength, but I love how active he is and he has a great motor."

