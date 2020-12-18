It’s not easy to contain Will Anderson Jr. on the field. Off of it, Betty Taylor always managed to keep her youngest grandson well-grounded.

The Andersons regularly have to correct themselves when referring to Taylor. Tereon Anderson, Will’s mother, still finds herself calling her mother-in-law Will’s mom. It’s an easy mistake considering Will even spent his fifth-grade year living with Taylor 10 minutes away from his parents’ home in Stockbridge, Ga.

Taylor instilled the love of God in Will. The two used to make banana pudding together, and Will would follow along as she volunteered for Meals on Wheels. She taught him how to be a gentleman away from football but could also keep up with his rough-and-tumbled nature.

When Will’s father, “Big Will,” would ask his son to go fishing, the linebacker would always make sure there was an extra pole for grandma as well. Normally, it was Taylor who’d end up reeling in the most fish between the three of them. Even as she reached her 80s, the energetic grandmother could be found wrestling her teenage grandson to the floor during impromptu sparring sessions back home.

And when it came to watching Will on the football field, Taylor was generally in attendance. Sometimes, Will Sr. would have to carry her up the stands. Other times, she’d slowly make her way to her seat on her walker. However, when Will looked up from the field, Taylor was often there waving him on.

“That's all she used to talk about, ‘I want to go see my boy play, I'm going to make this game,’” Will Sr. told BamaInsider. “She made every game she could possibly make. And I think when Will looked up there and saw her sitting in the stands, it just made him feel good.”

Tragedy hit the Anderson family earlier this year as Taylor passed away on March 5 from complications caused by COVID-19. Within the month, Will’s grandparents on his mother’s side, Shirley and Gary Collins, were hospitalized due to the virus as well. Shirley was able to return home after a week, while Gary was put on a ventilator and needed to stay in the hospital for six weeks.

The turmoil coincided with Alabama’s canceled spring practice as Will was sent back home to Georgia deprived of crucial preseason reps as he prepared for his first season of college ball. The multiple hardships weighed heavily on the five-star freshman but none hit him as deep as the loss of Taylor.

Taylor was one of the few people Will confided in. If the star defender had a good game, she’d be the first person he’d share his excitement with. When he struggled, she was often the only one who could console him. Their countless hours spent fishing involved several heart-to-hearts as the two talked about life while Taylor told Will stories about his grandfather.

“He had a tough time with her passing, and he fought through it,” Tereon told BamaInsider. “He prayed a lot, he trained a lot, and he leaned on the family a little more than what I was accustomed to seeing him do. He really tries to handle everything on his own and not bother people too much, but this is the one time he really leaned on family and let people in.”

One of the coping methods involved adding to the family’s five aquariums. Oftentimes words weren’t needed as Will and his father would sit together and watch Taylor’s favorite fish swim by while remembering their times together with her on the bank.

Tereon also credited Alabama for helping the family through its trying times during the spring. The Anderson’s received plenty of encouragement from Tide fans over social media while Alabama’s support staff along with outside linebackers coach Sal Sunseri made sure to constantly check in on the family during its healing process.

However, for Will, one of the best grieving methods came through hard work.