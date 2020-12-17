The plan for J.T Tuimoloau has always been to wait until February to sign his letter of intent. He hasn't taken any trips since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country. The superstar athlete wants to try and visit a few schools in January before signing day.

Tuimoloau released a top five on Wednesday which included Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Washington. Most consider his recruitment a race between the Crimson Tide, Buckeyes and Ducks. The Crimson Tide is a legitimate contender in his recruitment. The Tide will have an excellent chance to pull end the five-star especially if he makes a trip back to Tuscaloosa before February 3.