BONE: Key remaining targets for the Alabama Crimson Tide
The plan for J.T Tuimoloau has always been to wait until February to sign his letter of intent. He hasn't taken any trips since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country. The superstar athlete wants to try and visit a few schools in January before signing day.
Tuimoloau released a top five on Wednesday which included Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Washington. Most consider his recruitment a race between the Crimson Tide, Buckeyes and Ducks. The Crimson Tide is a legitimate contender in his recruitment. The Tide will have an excellent chance to pull end the five-star especially if he makes a trip back to Tuscaloosa before February 3.
