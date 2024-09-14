Kalen DeBoer provides injury updates after Alabama's win over Wisconsin

Advertisement

in other news

How Tim Keenan developed into Alabama's most disruptive force

How Tim Keenan developed into Alabama's most disruptive force

Tim Keenan III has developed into one of college football's premier defensive linemen.

Premium content
 • Tony Tsoukalas
Tide Pod: Alabama vs. Wisconsin picks and preview

Tide Pod: Alabama vs. Wisconsin picks and preview

Tony and Jack preview Alabama's road matchup against Wisconsin.

Video content
 • Jack Knowlton
Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season

Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season

Here's how a few Alabama commits performed last week.

Premium content
 • Jack Knowlton
Rivals recruiting intel: Auburn makes waves in-state, South Carolina buzz

Rivals recruiting intel: Auburn makes waves in-state, South Carolina buzz

The latest on former Alabama DB commit Derick Smith

Premium contentExternal content
 • Sam Spiegelman
What to watch for in Alabama's Week 3 matchup against Wisconsin

What to watch for in Alabama's Week 3 matchup against Wisconsin

Here’s what to watch for heading during Alabama's trip to Wisconsin this weekend.

Premium content
 • Tony Tsoukalas

in other news

How Tim Keenan developed into Alabama's most disruptive force

How Tim Keenan developed into Alabama's most disruptive force

Tim Keenan III has developed into one of college football's premier defensive linemen.

Premium content
 • Tony Tsoukalas
Tide Pod: Alabama vs. Wisconsin picks and preview

Tide Pod: Alabama vs. Wisconsin picks and preview

Tony and Jack preview Alabama's road matchup against Wisconsin.

Video content
 • Jack Knowlton
Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season

Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season

Here's how a few Alabama commits performed last week.

Premium content
 • Jack Knowlton
Published Sep 14, 2024
Kalen DeBoer provides injury updates after Alabama's win over Wisconsin
Default Avatar
Jack Knowlton  •  TideIllustrated
Staff Writer

MADISON, Wis. — Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer provided injury updates on a few players after Alabama's 42-10 win over Wisconsin on Saturday.

Fifth-year safety Malachi Moore suffered a head injury in the third quarter after making a play near the goal line. Moore jogged off the field and was taken to the medical tent and then the locker room. After the game, DeBoer said Moore would go through concussion protocol.

Sophomore running back Richard Young injured his left leg in the fourth quarter. Young was not able to put any weight on his leg as he was helped off and was later seen walking to the locker room with a boot on his left foot.

Redshirt freshman Qua Russaw also suffered an injury to his left leg late in the second quarter. Russaw did not return to the game after being helped off the field. After the game, DeBoer said both players would be evaluated this week.

Alabama (3-0) has an open date on its schedule next weekend. From there, the Crimson Tide will host No. 1 Georgia on Sept. 28 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
No top targets for Alabama available at this time.
Advertisement
Advertisement