Kalen DeBoer provides injury updates after Alabama's win over Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer provided injury updates on a few players after Alabama's 42-10 win over Wisconsin on Saturday.

Fifth-year safety Malachi Moore suffered a head injury in the third quarter after making a play near the goal line. Moore jogged off the field and was taken to the medical tent and then the locker room. After the game, DeBoer said Moore would go through concussion protocol.

Sophomore running back Richard Young injured his left leg in the fourth quarter. Young was not able to put any weight on his leg as he was helped off and was later seen walking to the locker room with a boot on his left foot.

Redshirt freshman Qua Russaw also suffered an injury to his left leg late in the second quarter. Russaw did not return to the game after being helped off the field. After the game, DeBoer said both players would be evaluated this week.

Alabama (3-0) has an open date on its schedule next weekend. From there, the Crimson Tide will host No. 1 Georgia on Sept. 28 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.