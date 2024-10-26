Kalen DeBoer provides injury update on Alabama wide receiver Cole Adams

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama lost one member of its receiving corps early in its 34-0 demolition of Missouri on Saturday. Tide wideout Cole Adams left the game with a lower extremity injury.

Adams was injured while blocking on Alabama’s first series of the game. He did not put any weight on his left leg and was taken to the medical tent and later carted to the locker room. Adams did not return to the game and later appeared on the sideline on crutches with a cast on the lower part of his leg.