Kalen DeBoer provides injury update on Alabama wide receiver Cole Adams

Staff predictions: Our picks for No. 15 Alabama vs. No. 21 Missouri
Here’s how Tide Illustrated’s staff thinks Saturday’s game between No. 15 Alabama and No. 21 Missouri will play out.
10 numbers to know heading into Alabama's Week 9 game vs. No. 21 Missouri
After losing two of its last three games, No. 15 Alabama looks to rebound as it hosts No. 21 Missouri
Alabama DL commit talks recruitment, recent conversations with Tide staff
London Simmons will be back on campus for the fourth time this season.
Top 20 ATH previews first-ever game day visit to Alabama, talks recruitment
Alabama will welcome a top-20 athlete in the Class of 2026 this weekend.
A few statistics that should scare No. 15 Alabama against No. 21 Missouri
The experts in Las Vegas are expecting a cake walk for the Crimson Tide. No. 15 Alabama opened as a 14.5-point favortie
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama lost one member of its receiving corps early in its 34-0 demolition of Missouri on Saturday. Tide wideout Cole Adams left the game with a lower extremity injury.
Adams was injured while blocking on Alabama’s first series of the game. He did not put any weight on his left leg and was taken to the medical tent and later carted to the locker room. Adams did not return to the game and later appeared on the sideline on crutches with a cast on the lower part of his leg.
After the game Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said Adams would be re-evaluated, but early indications are that his injury may keep him sidelined for an extended period.
“It feels like it’s gonna be something that might be a little bit of time where he’ll be missed,” DeBoer said. “So we’ll probably have more on Monday with that. But that’s what it feels like right now.”
Adams has six catches for 84 yards so far this season. He has also made an impact on special teams with 11 punt returns for 58 yards.
Alabama is on bye next week before it travels to Baton Rouge, Louisiana for a matchup against LSU on Nov. 9.
