Birmingham, Ala. — Alabama will most likely be without Jalen Hale this fall, but Kalen DeBoer hasn’t completely ruled out a return for the sophomore receiver.

Hale suffered a significant knee injury during spring camp and was seen wearing a bulky brace on his leg during the A-Day scrimmage last month. While he is expected to miss the majority, if not all, of the coming season, the sophomore receiver took to social media on Monday telling fans “Dont count me out” regarding a return.

During the Regions Tradition at Greystone Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, DeBoer also left the door open for the receiver’s return.

“This season will certainly be a tough one, but I don’t wanna also say that he would be out the entire year,” DeBoer said. “Also, it depends on how long the season goes. He’s done an amazing job, and the process and recovery for him has been sped up just even since the injury happened back in the spring.

“He’s got an amazing mindset about him, and because of that, that’s why he’s having that progress at such a fast pace.”

Hale recorded five receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown during his debut season last year. His biggest game came against Ole Miss when he reeled in two catches for 63 yards, including a contested 33-yard catch in the end zone.

While Alabama has plenty of depth in its receiving corps, Hale (6-foot-1, 189 pounds) is one of the bigger players in the unit. Before his injury, the Longview, Texas native worked at the X receiver position alongside redshirt freshman Jarin Hamilton and freshman Caleb Odom this spring. Hale came to Alabama as the No. 42 overall player and No. 6 receiver in last year's class.