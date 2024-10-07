Kalen DeBoer, Kane Wommack respond to Malachi Moore's antics at Vanderbilt

Opening statement“Extremely disappointed, frustrated. You named what it is. That's what everyone in the locker room is
Malachi Moore lost his temper as the final seconds ticked off the clock in No. 1 Alabama’s 40-35 defeat to Vanderbilt.
Nashville, Tenn — FIRST QUARTERScoring summary:—Touchdown Vanderbilt: Sedrick Alexander 7-yard touchdown rush (10
Follow here for updates from Nashville's FirstBank Stadium where No. 1 Alabama will take on Vanderbilt
2 – Jalen Milroe has rushed for 2 and 2 for two touchdowns in Alabama’s four games so far this season. The 2+2 Milroe
Opening statement“Extremely disappointed, frustrated. You named what it is. That's what everyone in the locker room is
Malachi Moore lost his temper as the final seconds ticked off the clock in No. 1 Alabama’s 40-35 defeat to Vanderbilt.
Nashville, Tenn — FIRST QUARTERScoring summary:—Touchdown Vanderbilt: Sedrick Alexander 7-yard touchdown rush (10