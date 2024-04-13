TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s defense will have to settle for beans and hot dogs after suffering a 34-28 defeat to the offense during Saturday’s A-Day game. However, it’s worth noting that defensive coordinator Kane Wommack’s unit was without two potential starters for the scrimmage.

Despite participating in pregame warmups, linebacker Jihaad Campbell and defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis didn’t see the field during A-Day as the two were limited due to injuries. Fortunately for Alabama, neither setback seems severe as head coach Kalen DeBoer said the two should be able to return to action in the near future.

“If we had another week, for sure if we had two weeks, if we had another week of spring ball by the end of next week, again I’m not the one that clears them, I think they would probably be both really close to being ready to go,” DeBoer said in his post-scrimmage press conference. “Just want to be careful and not push it. We don’t want to set them back. They’re right on pace, right where we expect them to be.”

Campbell started eight of his 13 appearances last season, finishing third on the team with 66 tackles. He also recorded four stops for a loss, including 0.5 sacks, to go wit three pass breakups and an interception. His most notable contribution from last season was a 24-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown to help Alabama secure a 34-20 win over Tennessee.

Oatis started three of 13 appearances, recording 26 tackles, including a stop for a loss with a pair of pass breakups last season. The 6-foot-5, 328-pound lineman also helped eat up blockers and clog potential running lanes.

Campbell was replaced by redshirt sophomore Jeremiah Alexander and true freshman Justin Okoronkwo. Alexander finished the scrimmage with seven tackles, while Okoronkwo led the team with 11 stops. Oatis has not worked with the team this spring. His role was occupied by graduate Tim Smith and redshirt junior Tim Keenan III.