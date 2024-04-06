TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football has been taking part in spring practice for just over a month now, but it hasn’t come without some drama and speculation. However, with just one week remaining before the A-Day game, one prominent question was answered.

TideIllustrated reported last week that Washington Huskies transfer Parker Brailsford wasn’t present at the first scrimmage of the spring as well as a few recent practices despite not being injured. That led to speculation regarding the center's future with the Crimson Tide. Following Saturday’s scrimmage, head coach Kalen DeBoer addressed the rumors in a positive light.

“Parker is just going through some non-football related things,” DeBoer said. “He’s going to be with us. He’s working out with our strength staff, and has done a great job there. He’s never done anything wrong, it’s nothing like that. He’s working hard, he’s going to be ready to go sooner than later. So, just taking it day by day.”

Later, DeBoer further clarified that Brailsford’s absence had nothing to do with on-field activity either.

“It’s not a transfer thing, it’s nothing like that, I just wanted to make sure I’m clear,” DeBoer said. “It’s nothing on his end where he’s done anything wrong, or anything like that.”

Brailsford joined the squad in January, following DeBoer to Tuscaloosa. During his redshirt freshman season at Washington, the young center was named to the All-Pac-12 second team and the first-team Freshman All-America by Pro Football Focus.

Following the departure of Seth McLaughlin to Ohio State, Brailsford entered the program to challenge redshirt junior center James Brockermeyer for the starting position. Though he might be undersized for the role at 6-foot-2, 275 pounds, the young talent is more than capable of holding down the job.

In Brailsford’s absence, Brockermeyer has been holding down a role in the first team offensive line unit. Friday afternoon, the redshirt junior center expressed how his work ethic has been so important for the last few days.

“All you can do is control what you can control, and that’s kind of the mindset I have,” Brockermeyer said. “Every day you make a decision — go to work, and I go to work. At the end of the day, I just try to be able to lay my head down at night and give it my best that day. That’s all you can really do.”

The Crimson Tide have just two practices remaining before the A-Day game on April 13 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium at 3 p.m. CT.