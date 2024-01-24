Despite losing more than a fourth of last season’s roster to the transfer portal, first-year Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer is confident in how his new Crimson Tide team is shaping up.

Roughly two weeks after replacing Nick Saban as Alabama’s next head football coach, DeBoer made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday afternoon, expressing optimism about the direction of his new team.

Since the most recent transfer portal cycle opened last December, Alabama has seen 27 players enter the transfer portal. Of that, 10 of those players announced their departure following Saban’s retirement. Wednesday, DeBoer said some of those 10 had already decided to depart the program prior to his arrival, estimating that he had roughly 6-8 true departures since arriving on campus.

“Most of those guys were gone before we even had a chance,” DeBoer said. “It’s just the time and way of college athletics, especially college football. I certainly understand that. I think in a short amount of time, I think our staff’s done an amazing job just really getting to know these guys…

“We’ve had a chance to get around our guys, and I think they’re really starting to feel the vibe and feel what we’re gonna become. I’m excited about this journey with them.”

Since DeBoer took the job, Alabama has lost four starters from last year’s team in receiver Isaiah Bond, safety Caleb Downs, left tackle Kadyn Proctor and tight end Amari Niblack. While those losses sting, the Tide was able to retain the majority of its key players, including quarterback Jalen Milroe, offensive linemen Tyler Booker and Jaeden Roberts, linebackers Deontae Lawson and Jihaad Campbell and defensive back Malachi Moore.

As far as DeBoer’s concerned, that’s a win.

“The core of our team is right here,” DeBoer said. “They have a chip on their shoulder. They want to win that national championship. They had it right there in their grasp. These guys are already turning the page and moving on and excited about what our new staff is going to do, building on what Coach Saban has done for many years here at Alabama.”

Due to its departures and the loss of its legendary head coach, there’s been plenty of doom and gloom placed on Alabama this offseason. According to DeBoer that’s created a bit of an edge in his returning players, who he says “have just sunk their teeth into another level” during offseason workouts.

“They’ve really hunkered down,” DeBoer said, “and they’re ready to go back to work and prove some people right but also prove some people wrong.”

Throughout the interview, DeBoer maintained that the core of next season’s team will center around returning Alabama players. However, the former Washington head coach has been able to bring a few of his former Huskies with him. So far, Alabama has snagged Washington’s center, Parker Brailsford, as well as wide receiver Germie Bernard and highly-touted backup quarterback Austin Mack from the transfer portal. The Crimson Tide is also in the mix for Washington transfer cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, who is deciding between Alabama, Oregon and Texas.

While DeBoer noted that his intention is not to harm his former school, he does welcome bringing in trusted talent with him to Tuscaloosa.

“If they’re going to go anywhere other than being at Washington, I certainly am going to want to have a chance to have them here because I trust and believe in them not just as players but as people,” he said. “We’ve had a few of those situations in the last week.”

By Tide Illustrated’s count, Alabama’s scholarship count is currently at 79 following recent additions and departures. That’s six below the NCAA limit of 85. While the Crimson Tide will continue to tinker with its roster moving forward, DeBoer said he is confident that his staff has weathered the transition well and has the program steered in the right direction.

“It’s not just a bunch of really good football players out there who won the SEC championship,” Deboer said. “It’s guys that really believe that came here for a reason, to continue the legacy of Alabama football and build on their own.”