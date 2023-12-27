ANAHEIM, Calif — Jalen Milroe grew up cheering for Vince Young and the Texas Longhorns. However, when it comes to the Alabama quarterback’s current role model, he’s choosing a recent Crimson Tide standout.

“Jalen Hurts is my true inspiration because through anything he always kept a smile on his face and a chip on his shoulder,” Jalen said during the Rose Bowl’s Disneyland event Wednesday. “Through how everybody turned their back on him, he saw the bigger purpose in his future. He’s a man of faith. You can’t beat a man who’s a man of faith. It’s hard to bring them down.”

Milroe and Hurts both hail from the Houston area. Milroe grew up in Katy, Texas while Hurts is from 45 minutes to the east in Channelview. The two quarterbacks also share somewhat similar paths to success.

Hurts was famously benched by Tua Tagovailoa in the second half of the 2017 national championship game. After losing his starting job the following season, Hurts decided to stay with Alabama for another year. He eventually came in for an injured Tagovailoa to lead Alabama to a win over Georgia in the 2017 SEC Championship Game.

Milroe was benched in Week 3 this season but reclaimed his job the following week against Ole Miss. Following a challenging start to the year, the redshirt sophomore rebounded to become one of college football’s most dangerous weapons. Over his past five games, the dual-threat quarterback has combined for 1,427 yards and 17 touchdowns with just one turnover.

Milroe said he speaks often with Hurts over the phone and has leaned on him for advice a few times this season.

“That is someone who I love a lot, and I have a connection with him," Milroe said. "I consider him my brother. Jalen Hurts, I applaud him because of who he is as a person. Not too many people could be like.”

When asked what’s the biggest piece of advice he’s received from the Eagles quarterback, he said it’s a simple one.

“Keep the main thing the main thing,” Milroe said. “Before anyone had an opinion of me, I had a purpose. … “You’re going to have a lot of doubters, a lot of naysayers. The biggest thing you’ve got to do is keep going.”

Like Hurts, Milore is also a man of faith. The Alabama quarterback revealed Wednesday that his favorite Bible verse is Philippians 4:13 which states “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

“The biggest thing it says, I can do all things,” Milroe said. “Not little things, not some things. I can do all things. The biggest thing is not to shy away from competition. Look it in the face and chin up when it’s time to go. The biggest thing I can do is that I have my Lord and Savior to push me through any situation, and I have him no matter what.

“It’s going to be a tough circumstance, but God put me in a position to be where I’m at right now. Be the best leader I can be, be the best quarterback I can be. Now we’re going to put on display what God has for me.

Milroe will look to lead No. 4 Alabama against No. 1 Michigan during the Rose Bowl game on Monday. The game will serve as one of two College Football Playoff semifinals with the winner advancing to the national championship on Jan. 8 in Houston.