BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama’s QB1 is beginning to find his footing in the Crimson Tide’s new offense.

Jalen Milroe drew plenty of praise during his first spring camp under Kalen DeBoer. Now with 15 spring practices and three scrimmages under his belt, the returning starting quarterback appears to be turning the page when it comes to mastering the first-year head coach’s high-flying attack.

“I think he really came a long ways in processing, playing the game, moving the chains,” DeBoer said Wednesday when asked about Milroe during the Regions Tradition Pro-Am. “So when he hits fall camp I think just having 100% confidence in every concept we put in, especially in the first week or two that he’s had rep after rep after rep, and can not just execute but also run the whole show. Just telling every guy what their responsibility is and so it goes beyond your position and goes onto leading the rest of the offense.”

Milroe put up mixed results during the A-Day scrimmage, completing 3 of 9 passes for 100 yards while leading the offense to a 34-28 victory. That included two long passes to Germie Bernard, hitting the Washington transfer for gains of 36 yards and 52 yards. Milroe’s passing numbers could have been even better had it not been for several dropped balls during the scrimmage.

“There was some drops that didn't help him out and things like that," DeBoer told radio station WJOX on Wednesday. "But I thought the ball was where it needed to be, and it was on time and so I'm really excited about the summer and what will lead going into fall camp.”

During his radio interview, DeBoer delved into more of Milroe’s offseason improvements, stating the redshirt junior was getting better at going through his progressions as well as being more disciplined with his footwork. While there are still some kinks to iron out, there’s optimism that Milroe will be clicking on all cylinders by the time Alabama hits the field again in preseason camp.

“I think there were times when it was really good, and then all the sudden you add some more install, then it kind of drops off a little bit,” DeBoer told WJOX. “I think as the spring went on again, he continued to elevate just playing ball. Just moving the chains and playing ball and not trying to run a play, but run an offense. I thought he did a good job of that.”

Milroe put his playmaking potential on display last year, piling up 3,365 total yards and 35 total touchdowns during his debut season as a starter. However, there has been some question about how the dual-threat quarterback will operate in DeBoer’s pass-heavy scheme.

Milroe threw for 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions last season. While he excelled at delivering the deep ball, he struggled to maintain consistency in the intermediate passing game. That’s a stark contrast to Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr., who led the nation with 4,903 yards while spraying the ball across the field on all levels in DeBoer’s Washington offense last season.

Throughout the offseason, DeBoer has spoken about implementing ways to utilize Milroe’s skill set in his scheme. During an interview on the “Bussin' With The Boys” podcast released last month, the starting quarterback expressed confidence in Alabama’s new offense, stating it allows him the freedom to make any play he deems necessary on the field

“I think I can do whatever I want,” Milroe said. “Whether run it, throw it, I can do whatever I want in this offense. So if I want to choose to run it the whole game, I can run it the whole game. If I choose to throw it this game, I can throw it this game. I’m just very confident in our coaching staff, confident in what they see in the future a far as our offense.”