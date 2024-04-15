There doesn’t appear to be a quarterback competition at Alabama currently. Let’s get that out of the way before we start any conversation about the Crimson Tide’s passers.

Returning starter Jalen Milroe worked exclusively with the first-team offense this spring, and drew praise from the coaching staff while doing so. Barring an unexpected change in plans, the redshirt junior figures to lead Alabama onto the field for its season-opener against Western Kentucky in four and a half months.

Still, Milroe isn’t in a position to rest on his laurels as he continues to pick up Alabama’s new offense under first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer. Despite maintaining his first-team role, the returning starter was pushed all spring by redshirt sophomore Ty Simpson, who put together arguably the best camp of any Crimson Tide quarterback.

Both Milroe and Simpson had their moments during Alabama’s A-Day game over the weekend. Milroe started the scrimmage with a pair of deep completions before dealing with a series of drops that saw him finish the afternoon 3 of 9 for 100 yards. Simpson had a few big throws of his own, finishing the game 7 of 12 for 102 yards.

Here’s a breakdown of every pass the pair attempted during the scrimmage.