TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jalen Hurts’ mother, Pamela Hurts, became the latest to sound off on Alabama’s quarterback conversation, coming to her son’s defense on a Facebook fan page Saturday evening.



“Wow! Ignorance is bliss,” Pamela posted to the page. “When has Jalen ever spoken to media about anything other than the team? When has he ever whined, pouted or talked about what “y’all “ don’t know takes place behind the scenes? There’s a reason why players aren’t allowed to speak to the media. Jalen spoke his truth, finally, after 3 years of being compliant and controlled. You have no idea what is and has been going on— and most likely, never will.”

Pamela’s remarks come following Jalen’s first media appearance since the national championship game in January. Saturday, the junior quarterback voiced his displeasure with how Alabama handled the media after he was benched during the second half of the Crimson Tide’s comeback victory over Georgia.

“This whole experience, ever since the (national championship game) they kind of let it play out. They kind of just didn’t think it was a thing, that y’all would let it die down like there wasn’t something there regardless of the elephant in the room,” Jalen said. “For me, no one came up to me the whole experience, coaches included. No one asked me how I felt. No one asked me what was on my mind. No one asked me how I felt about the things that were going on. Nobody asked me about my future, none of that. So now it’s like when we are kind of trying to mend the situation now it’s kind of late. It’s too late.”

That drew plenty of criticism from Alabama fans who criticized the quarterback, calling him selfish and soft.