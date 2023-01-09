But what made Saturday's performance special for the Hackensack, New Jersey native was he crossed the 1,000-point mark for his career.

The senior had four en route to 12 points in 18 minutes off the bench during Alabama's 78-52 blowout victory against Kentucky. It was one of Quinerly's best performances since returning from an ACL injury that he suffered in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last season.

"It's big," Quinerly said. "I didn't know until yesterday, but it's big."

It was a significant highlight for Quinerly during a season that has brought on a lot of change — especially to his role.

The one-time SEC Tournament MVP is now coming off the bench in a reserve role backing up point guards Mark Sears and Jaden Bradley. For some players, a diminished role on the team is a blow to the ego in a sport that values individual stats such as minutes and points per game.

Despite the change, Alabama head coach Nate Oats said the new role hasn't affected Quinerly.

"He's played really well for us for two years and is coming off the ACL injury, but didn't get a lot of minutes last game," Oats said last week. "In the Houston game, he didn't play particularly well and wasn't scoring much and he's as happy as anyone could be for the team. ... We want to get him going but until he's back and is comfortable playing, he's all in with the team being the best it can be with whoever needs to play to win the game."

It was a role Quinerly needed to adjust, but once he did, the senior began to flourish as a leader.

"I didn't know what the role was going to be when I got back," Quinerly said. "I knew whatever role I got I was going to embrace. I've been staying positive and keeping the guys' heads on straight."

One aspect of his role is becoming a mentor to the younger guys on the team, especially with Rylan Griffen.

"That's probably the freshman that I've stayed on the most," Quinerly said. "I've taken him under my wing the most because we bond really well. I think some of the other freshmen have gotten a bit more hype than Rylan, but Rylan is a fighter. I just love the intensity that he brings."