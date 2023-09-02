Alabama was missing one of its familiar faces during the first part of the game on Saturday.

Following Alabama’s 56-7 dismantling of Middle Tennessee State, Nick Saban confirmed that junior receiver Ja’Corey Brooks was suspended for the first half of the season opener.

When asked about the reasons for the suspension, Saban declined to elaborate.

“I know you guys have a job to do, and you know how much I love you and want to help you do your job,” Saban said. “But I’m not going to reveal to you what a guy did or didn’t do to put himself in a position where he sat out the first half.”

Brooks was one of Bryce Young’s top targets last season as he averaged 17.3 yards per reception. He finished second on the team in receiving yards with 674 off of 39 receptions, and led the team in touchdown grabs with eight.

With Brooks suspended, junior college transfer Malik Benson took the start in his place. After entering the game in the second half, Brooks failed to record a reception. Benson finished with one grab for 5 yards.