Don’t look now, but Alabama’s special teams units aren’t too shabby. Better yet, go ahead and look. Gone are the days when Crimson Tide fans had to hide their eyes every time the offense and defense left the field.

This year, Alabama’s specialists should be among its biggest strengths.

It all starts with Will Reichard, who is back for his final season as he looks to cement himself as the best kicker in program history. The super senior leads Alabama’s all-time list for field-goal percentage, making 82.7% of his kicks over the past four years. His 62 made field goals are fourth-most in school history, 21 behind Leigh Tiffin’s record of 83 set from 2006-09.

For the first time since JK Scott departed for the NFL in 2018, Alabama is starting to build some consistency at punter as well. Redshirt junior James Burnip likely won’t contend for a Ray Guy Award this fall, but the former Australian rules footballer is showing steady growth, improving his average to 42.3 yards per punt last season while allowing opponents just 6.42 yards per return.

“We’re really glad to have both those guys back,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “You’ve gotta have great special teams, and sometimes people just look at the specialist and they evaluate the special teams. So our specialists should be really, really good, so we’ve gotta build really, really good special teams around them so that that can be a real asset for us this season.”

Alabama’s special teams talent doesn’t end at its specialist either. The Tide returns Kool-Aid McKinstry, who ranked second nationally averaging 15.86 yards per punt return last season. Alabama loses last year’s primary kick returner in Jahmyr Gibbs but should still have a wide variety of playmakers available to step into the role. Dynamic receivers Emmanuel Henderson and Kendrick Law took on the duties during the A-Day scrimmage this spring.

Could this actually be Alabama’s best special teams unit?

Despite its past struggles, the Tide has had some special teams success during the Saban era.

The 2016 unit was headlined by Scott at punter but also featured a solid performance from kicker Adam Griffith as well several capable returners such as Eddie Jackson, Trevon Diggs, Xavian Marks and ArDarius Stewart.

Alabama’s 2009 unit had a Lou Groza Award finalist in Tiffin as well as one of the nation’s most electric returners in Javier Arenas. Meanwhile, P.J. Fitzgerald held his own as a punter.

Here’s a look at how Alabama’s returning players performed last year and how they stack up to the Tide’s previous best special teams units.