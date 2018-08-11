"Jamey Mosley was out of the scrimmage today because of a separated shoulder,” Saban said. “I don't think this is a long-term injury. Something that he'll probably work back into, may be out for several days. Certainly, we're hoping that he'll be back for the first game.”

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban provided an injury report for two Alabama players who did not take part in the team’s first scrimmage of preseason camp Saturday afternoon. Linebacker Jamey Mosley and safety Daniel Wright were both wearing black jerseys during the media viewing period of practice. Following the scrimmage, Saban said both players picked up shoulder injuries.

