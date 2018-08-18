TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s second scrimmage featured plenty of rain as well as some news that will dampen the Crimson Tide’s spirits heading into the final week of preseason camp. Following Saturday's scrimmage, Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced sophomore linebacker Christopher Allen will most likely miss the season with a knee injury.

Allen is the second Alabama linebacker to suffer a knee injury this offseason, as starter Terrell Lewis injured his ACL in July.

“Chris Allen had a surgical knee injury, he’s probably out for the season,” Saban said. “It’s unfortunate that we’ve got two of those now at the same position, both guys who could make a contribution to the team.”

Allen, 6-foot-4, 242 pounds, played in seven games as a freshman last season, tallying six tackles and two quarterback hurries with a forced fumble. He tallied a team-high two sacks during A-Day. Allen has been working primarily at outside linebacker this offseason but did spend a few practices with the inside linebackers as Alabama looks to build depth to its unit.

Along with Allen and Lewis, Alabama also lost depth at inside linebacker as Keith Holcombe left the team to focus on his baseball career while VanDarius Cowan was dismissed for violating team rules.

With Allen and Lewis gone, Alabama’s depth at outside linebacker is down to starters Anferenee Jennings and Christian Miller as well as Jamey Mosley, Ben Davis and three true freshmen in Eyabi Anoma, Cameron Latu and Jarez Parks.

“That’s basically what we have,” Saban said. “I think we have one inside linebacker in Joshua McMillon can probably play the position, but I’m not sure we can afford to move him.”

Mosley missed last week’s scrimmage with a shoulder injury but returned practice this week. Saban said the redshirt senior is still not cleared for contact, which kept him out of Saturday’s scrimmage. However, Saban said Mosley will “be able to do some things next week.”

Alabama is even thinner at inside linebacker. Mack Wilson and Dylan Moses will lead the unit with just two starts apiece to their name. Meanwhile, McMillon is the only inside linebacker with any playing experience after appearing in eight games last season. Redshirt freshman Markail Benton will join the mix this season, as will freshmen Jaylen Moody and recent addition Ale Kaho.

Saban also gave an update on injured offensive tackle Matt Womack, who reinjured the same foot that kept him out of Alabama’s spring camp. According to Saban, Womack stepped on a teammate’s foot during practice causing him to fracture his foot again. Saban said the latest injury should keep Womack out “probably anywhere from 4-6 weeks.”

Safety Daniel Wright (shoulder), who missed last week’s scrimmage, was able to participate with the rest of the team Saturday but was wearing a black, non-contact jersey.