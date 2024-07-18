In-state 2026 athlete Cederian Morgan talks Alabama interest
Ask 2026 athlete Cedarian Morgan to describe his summer from a recruiting standpoint, and he’ll sum it up in just a few words.“It shot up,” Morgan said. “I started with a few offers from Alabama St...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news