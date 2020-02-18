When 2021 three-star athlete Malachi Bennett left Alabama’s junior day on Feb. 1, he didn’t want to talk about the facilities or anything else he saw that day. He’d seen most of it before anyway, but time with the Crimson Tide coaching staff doesn’t get old. “It’s like the working mentality they have,” Bennett said of Alabama’s coaches. “Like if I go there ain’t nothing given to you. You gotta work for it and earn it, a spot.” The receiver from Fairfield, Alabama, has no problem with that. When asked what aspect of his game he takes the most pride in, Bennett didn’t mention his route running or his ability to haul in 50-50 balls.

Nor did he mention his ball awareness, which Bennett said Alabama receivers coach Holman Wiggins spoke highly of on junior day. For Bennett, there’s simply nothing he’s prouder of than his work ethic. Tennessee, Georgia Tech and Illinois are the only Power 5 schools to offer Bennett as of Monday, so it’s still too early for the receiver to have a real front runner (at least publicly).

Malachi Bennett, a three-star athlete from Fairfield, Alabama, visited Alabama on Feb. 1. (Rivals.com)

His family, on the other hand, might be a different story. Bennett said most of them cheer for the Crimson Tide. They’ve gone to Alabama games together in the past, and the 2021 prospect said he has pictured himself playing inside the confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium before. Speaking of family Bennett’s uncle, Earl Bennett, played six years for the Chicago Bears who drafted him in the third round after his record-breaking career at Vanderbilt. The 2021 prospect said his uncle gave him some advice on handling the recruitment process. “He told me like take my time and just (remember it’s) my decision on where I want to go,” the three-star athlete said. UP NEXT

Bennett said the Alabama coaching staff has asked him to return to campus and take in a spring practice once those start.

