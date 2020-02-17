It’s too late to “Tank for Tua.” However, several NFL teams might be vying to trade up to select the former Alabama quarterback in this year’s NFL Draft. Tua Tagovailoa received a positive update last week as a CT scan revealed that the fracture in his injured right hip is now healed which could allow him to return to football activities in roughly a month.

The good news should help relieve some of the doubt surrounding Tagovailoa’s draft status. In fact, last week NFL.com's Bucky Brooks ranked him above projected No. 1 overall pick, Joe Burrow, as the top quarterback in this year’s draft class.

Even before the positive report on his hip, Tagovailoa was widely viewed as a potential top-five pick. If his recent momentum continues to build, the left-hander might be off the board by the time pick No. 5 comes around in April. Which that in mind, here are five teams that could “Trade up for Tua” in this year’s draft.