Trade up for Tua?: 5 teams that could move up to draft the Alabama QB
It’s too late to “Tank for Tua.” However, several NFL teams might be vying to trade up to select the former Alabama quarterback in this year’s NFL Draft. Tua Tagovailoa received a positive update last week as a CT scan revealed that the fracture in his injured right hip is now healed which could allow him to return to football activities in roughly a month.
The good news should help relieve some of the doubt surrounding Tagovailoa’s draft status. In fact, last week NFL.com's Bucky Brooks ranked him above projected No. 1 overall pick, Joe Burrow, as the top quarterback in this year’s draft class.
Even before the positive report on his hip, Tagovailoa was widely viewed as a potential top-five pick. If his recent momentum continues to build, the left-hander might be off the board by the time pick No. 5 comes around in April. Which that in mind, here are five teams that could “Trade up for Tua” in this year’s draft.
Las Vegas Raiders
