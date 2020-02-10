Rapoport went on to say that sources told him that the fracture in Tagovailoa’s hip has now healed and that the quarterback’s range of motion is good. However, it will likely be another month before the left-hander is cleared for football activities.

Three months removed from surgery on his dislocated right hip, Tua Tagovailoa reached a major milestone on his road to recovery. The former Alabama quarterback underwent a CT scan on Monday, which, according to a report from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, went “as positive as possible.”

Tagovailoa is set to attend the NFL Combine in Indianapolis later this month where he expected to undergo team medicals and talk with NFL coaches. Monday’s news will surely provide some positive momentum heading into the event. The NFL Combine will be held from Feb. 23 to March 2.

If Tagovailoa is indeed able to return to football activities in the next month, he should be in line to work out in front of NFL teams before the NFL Draft on April 23. Alabama will hold its Pro Day in late March. Tagovailoa can also opt to hold a private workout in front of NFL teams as well.

During an interview with Fox Sports 1 last month, the quarterback described his recovery process to date while stating the injury has taught him how to better handle adversity.

“Up to this point, I think rehab has been going really great,” Tagovailoa said. “We’re on pace for a full recovery. But I’m grateful that I got to experience both sides of the spectrum. I got to experience being at the top of the mountain where I felt like everything was just there for me. And then also just being in the peak of the valley, just being low.

“I just think it’s good, in a sense, because that’s just how life is. You learn when you’re successful, and then I think you learn more when you’re not as successful. You don’t take things for granted as much. You understand the maturity that comes with not winning. It comes with losing. It’s just life — you win, you lose. You’ve got to move on. You’ve got to cope with it.”

Tagovailoa is projected as a top 10 pick in most NFL mock drafts, with several having him going as high as No. 3 overall to the Miami Dolphins.