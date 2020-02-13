Last year won’t go down in history as one of Crimson Tide’s best seasons under Alabama coach Nick Saban, but the future remains as bright as ever. Alabama’s 2020 recruiting class crossed the finish line third behind only Georgia and Clemson. The Crimson Tide also managed to finish with more 4-star commitments (17) than anyone else.

Much of Alabama’s success this recruiting cycle revolved around defending its home turf. Eight of the top 11 in-state recruits signed with the Crimson Tide.

(For a little perspective, Alabama signed three of the top 14 players in Georgia while the Bulldogs signed three of the top 18).