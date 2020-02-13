Nick Saban's most important recruiting pipeline states
Last year won’t go down in history as one of Crimson Tide’s best seasons under Alabama coach Nick Saban, but the future remains as bright as ever. Alabama’s 2020 recruiting class crossed the finish line third behind only Georgia and Clemson. The Crimson Tide also managed to finish with more 4-star commitments (17) than anyone else.
Much of Alabama’s success this recruiting cycle revolved around defending its home turf. Eight of the top 11 in-state recruits signed with the Crimson Tide.
(For a little perspective, Alabama signed three of the top 14 players in Georgia while the Bulldogs signed three of the top 18).
Alabama Crimson Tide: Key 2021 in-state targets
No. 1 ILB Barrett Carter talks first cut, what's next
Seven of the eight players deciding to stay home and play for the Crimson Tide are 4-star additions. The lone exception, inside linebacker Demouy Kennedy, is the state’s only 5-star prospect in this class.
Most of the new in-state players should join Kennedy on the defensive side of the ball. That list includes the state’s top defensive end (Quandarrius Robinson), defensive tackle (Jah-Marien Latham) and cornerback (Malachi Moore). Jackson Bratton, the No. 2 inside linebacker in Alabama, rounds out the defensive side of things.
The only offensive players in the group include the state’s top running back, Roydell Williams, and the state’s top offensive lineman, Javion Cohen.
Athlete Kristian Story doesn’t quite fit in with either group just yet. He’s played quarterback, defensive back and running back in the last year, so Story’s proven he has the raw physical skills to compete at most positions on the field.
Saban’s ability to keep kids from leaving the state is nothing new. Since 2016, 30 kids have signed on to stay home and play for the Crimson Tide.
