Even without Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama’s offense should be one of the nation’s best next season. The Crimson Tide returns its leading receiver in DeVonta Smith as well as its leading rusher in Najee Harris and will bring back four of its five starting offensive linemen.

The future is still looking bright for an Alabama offense that ranked No. 2 in the nation in scoring (47.2 points per game) and No. 6 in total offense (510.8 yards per game). While there’s no doubt the returning cast will do its fair share of damage, there’s a bit of a debate over which of the Crimson Tide’s units will cause opposing defenses the most headaches.

On one hand, Alabama brings back two of the nation’s top receivers in Smith and Jaylen Waddle. On the other, a five-star pairing of Harris and Trey Sanders could be the best running back duo the Crimson Tide has had in quite some time.

To help settle the matter, BamaInsider had Tony Tsoukalas and Tyler Waldrep make their cases for the Tide’s top offensive unit.

