Nick Saban is set to add another big name to his list of assistants. According to a report from ESPN , Charlie Strong will join Alabama’s staff as a defensive analyst, becoming the latest notable name to take an off-the-field role with the Crimson Tide.

Strong most recently served as the head coach at South Florida. He was fired in December after leading the Bulls to a 4-8 season. Strong was 21-16 in his three seasons at South Florida, taking his team to two bowl games. The 59-year-old has previously served as the head coach at Texas (2014-16) and Louisville (2010-13). His best season came in 2012 when he led Louisville to an 11-2 record with an upset over Florida in the Sugar Bowl.

Along with his head coaching experience, strong also served as a defensive coordinator at Florida (2003-09) where he also coached defensive ends and linebackers. He was the defensive coordinator at South Carolina (1999-2002).

Alabama has previously had success hiring high-profile coaches to analyst roles. Current offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian worked as an off-the-field assistant for the Crimson Tide in 2016. Former offensive coordinator Mike Locksley started at Alabama as an analyst as did former defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi.

Strong will be joining a group of current Alabama analysts that included former head coaches in Butch Jones, Major Applewhite and Mike Stoops.