TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The magic number is down to one. No. 2 Alabama basketball needs just one win this week to secure its second SEC regular-season title in three years. The Crimson Tide’s first opportunity to clinch comes Wednesday as it hosts Auburn for its final home game of the season. Alabama could still win the title with a loss to the Tigers and a victory at No. 24 Texas A&M on Saturday. However, after earning the conference crown on the road two years ago, Nate Oats and his players are hoping to cut down the nets in front of their fans inside Coleman Coliseum. “It would be a lot sweeter than it was at Mississippi State,” Oats said, referencing the 2021 season. “It was great two years ago, but the last home game of the season in front of a raucous crowd — I mean, it’s Auburn. It’d be much better to do it.” Alabama beat Auburn 77-69 on the road earlier this month. If the Crimson Tide wins Wednesday, it will mark the third straight year a team completed a regular-season sweep in the rivalry. Auburn won both games played last year while Alabama won the two matchups in 2021. Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday’s matchup.

How to watch

Who: No. 2 Alabama (25-4, 15-1 in the SEC) vs. Auburn (19-10, 9-7) When: 6 p.m. CT, Wednesday, March 1 Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala. Watch: ESPN2 (play-by-play: Tom Hart; analyst: Jimmy Dykes) Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network (play-by-play: Chris Stewart; analyst: Bryan Passink; engineer Tom Stipe)

Alabama's projected starters

Jaden Bradley: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, freshman Stats: 7.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 3.4 apg, 41.2% FG, 28.6% 3-pt Mark Sears: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, junior Stats: 13.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.8 apg, 43.1% FG, 38.3% 3-pt Brandon Miller: 6-foot-9, 200 pounds, freshman Stats: 19.7 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 1.8 apg, 46.8% FG, 42.4% 3-pt Noah Clowney: 6-foot-10, 210 pounds, freshman Stats: 9.8 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 0.9 apg, 47.7% FG, 26.7% 3-pt Charles Bediako: 7-foot, 225 pounds, sophomore Stats: 5.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 0.6 apg, 62.5% FG

Auburn’s projected starters

Wendell Green Jr.: 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, junior Stats: 13.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 4.2 apg, 36.2% FG, 28.1% 3-pt Zep Jasper: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, senior Stats: 3.1 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 0.4 apg, 33.0% FG, 30.2% 3-pt Allen Flanigan: 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, senior Stats: 9.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.4 apg, 43.7% FG, 32.2% 3-pt Jaylin Williams: 6-foot-8, 230 pounds, senior Stats: 11.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.2 apg, 47.1% FG, 37.2% 3-pt Johni Broome: 6-foot-10, 235 pounds, sophomore Stats: 14.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 52.4% FG, 25.0% 3-pt

Coming through in the clutch

More often than not, Alabama has blown past its competition this year. However, the Crimson Tide has also shown its ability to come up clutch when things get tight. Alabama recorded a pair of narrow wins last week as Brandon Miller’s game-winning layup in overtime secured a 78-76 victory at South Carolina before the Crimson Tide held off Arkansas 86-83 inside Coleman Coliseum over the weekend. Alabama is now 5-0 in one-possession games this season, a significant improvement from last season when it finished 4-5 in such contests. Alabama saw a similar turnaround from Oats’ first season in 2019-20 to his SEC title-winning campaign the following year. In 2019-20, the Crimson Tide was 3-5 in one-possession games compared to 5-2 in 2020-21. “I think if you’re going to win championships, you’re going to have to be able to close games late,” Oats said. “Go back early in the year against North Carolina, we had a four-overtime game. We had to get that thing to overtime. Our guys made some big plays.”

The game plan for Green

Alabama has struck out in its three previous attempts to contain Wendell Green Jr. The Auburn guard is averaging 22 points per game against the Crimson Tide and has recorded 19 or more points in each matchup. That includes a season-high 24 points during Alabama’s 77-69 victory at Auburn last month. Green led the Tigers during last month’s loss to Alabama, hitting 4 of 9 shots from beyond the arc. One of those 3s resulted in a four-point play as he made the shot while drawing a foul before sinking the ensuing free-throw attempt. He later drew another foul from beyond the arc which resulted in him making all three free throws. “He’s great at drawing fouls when he takes threes,” Oats said. “He kind of kicks the leg out. He’s got everything going. We fouled him taking threes too much. We let him get threes off. He’s quick. He’s great at getting his shot off.” Tuesday, Oats said he challenged his smaller guards to do a better job staying in front of Green on the court. Alabama has also discussed putting a taller defender on him to better contend with his shooting ability. “Teams have great game plans to stop really good players and they still get buckets,” Oats said. “I said this before: shoot, I spent 11 years in Detroit. Wendell’s from Detroit. I saw some really good guards like him, and he’s one of the best. I’ve got a ton of respect for him.”

Game notes