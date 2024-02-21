How to watch: No. 13 Alabama basketball vs. No. 24 Florida
For the first time in 17 years, No. 13 Alabama and No. 24 Florida will meet for a ranked matchup on the hardwood.
Despite being two of the SEC’s most successful programs this century, the Crimson Tide and Gators haven’t both been ranked inside the Associated Press top 25 for a matchup since 2007 when then top-ranked Florida defeated No. 25 Alabama 76-67 in Gainsville. That will change Wednesday night as Alabama (18-7, 10-2 in the SEC) hosts Florida (18-7, 8-4) at 6 p.m. CT in a clash between two of the conference’s hottest teams.
Alabama enters the matchup looking to maintain sole possession of first place in the SEC standings. The Crimson Tide has won six of its last seven games, recording 100 or more points in each of its last two outings.
Florida has won seven of its last eight games and enters the matchup two games behind Alabama in a tie for fifth place in the conference standings.
Here’s a look at everything you need to know for Wednesday’s matchup.
How to watch
Who: No. 13 Alabama (18-7, 10-2) vs. No. 24 Florida (18-7, 8-4)
When: 6 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Feb. 21
Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Watch: ESPN2
Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network | SIRIUS/XM 134/201 (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Engineer: Tom Stipe)
Alabama's projected starters
Mark Sears: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, junior
Stats: 20.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 4.0 apg 51.6% FG, 45.1% 3-pt
Aaron Estrada: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Graduate Student
Stats: 12.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 4.1 apg, 43.9% FG, 33.9% 3-pt
Latrell Wrightsell Jr: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, senior
Stats: 9.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.5 apg, 42.4% FG 44.5% 3-pt
Rylan Griffen: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds, sophomore
Stats: 11.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.8 apg, 48.4% FG, 40.7% 3-pt
Grant Nelson: 6-foot-11, 230 pounds, senior
Stats: 11.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.8 apg, 47.5% FG, 27.1% 3-pt
Florida's projected starters
Zyon Pullin: 6-foot-4, 206 pounds, senior
Stats: 15.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.9 apg, 43.9% FG, 40.0% 3-pt
Walter Clayton Jr: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, junior
Stats: 16.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.6 apg, 43.8% FG, 35.8% 3-pt
Will Richard: 6-foot-4, 206 pounds, junior
Stats: 11.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.4 apg, 39.7% FG, 32.9% 3-pt
Tyrese Samuel: 6-foot-10, 239 pounds, senior
Stats: 12.9 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 1.7 apg, 56.1% FG, 18.2% 3-pt
Micah Handlogten: 7-foot-1, 235 pounds, sophomore
Stats: 6.5 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 0.7 apg, 65.4% FG, 55.6% 3-pt
Tough road ahead
Alabama enters Wednesday’s matchup at No. 5 in the NET rankings used to determine the NCAA tournament field. The Crimson Tide will have a chance to add to its resume over the next month as Florida marks the first of five straight Quad 1 opportunities on the schedule.
Florida is currently ranked No. 28 in the NET. After playing the Gators, the Crimson Tide will travel to Kentucky (No. 21) and Ole Miss (65) before hosting Tennessee (No. 6). From there, the Tide will wrap up its treacherous stretch with a game at Florida.
“We can look at it two ways,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said Tuesday. “We’re going to try to look at it as a great opportunity to improve our resume.”
While Alabama is currently projected as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament, its resume took a slight hit lately. The Tide’s home win over Indiana State lost its Quad 1 status after the Sycamores dropped to No. 31 in the NET rankings following back-to-back losses. Alabama’s neutral-site win over Oregon was also dropped down to Quad 2 status as the Ducks have fallen to No. 62 in the NET rankings. Alabama is currently 2-6 in Quad 1 games and 7-1 in Quad 2 games.
Wrightsell more than just a hot hand
Alabama starting guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is shooting a blazing 43.9% from beyond the arc in SEC play, but the senior has been more than just a hot hand for the Crimson Tide.
Wrightsell recorded his first double-double earlier this month with 21 points and 10 rebounds during Alabama’s win at LSU. He’s also piled up 11 steals while turning the ball over just twice over his last five games. Perhaps his most impressive stat is that he’s a perfect 27-for-27 from the free-throw line this season.
“He’s a guy you can have in at the end of games that you can trust with the ball, trust to make free throws and guard,” Oats said. “I always talk about the starting group and closing group, well he’s a really good closer. … He’s been really good for us. We need him to continue to develop and grow, and his role is going to continue to increase around here.”
Game notes
— Alabama has scored 100 or more points in eight games this season. That’s the most by an SEC school since Kentucky achieved the feat nine times during the 1995-96 season.
— Alabama has made 18 or more 3s in 10 games over the past five seasons. The rest of the SEC has achieved that feat a combined five times during that span.
— Mark Sears has scored 20 or more points in eight straight games, the longest streak by an Alabama player in the last 20 seasons. The senior guard has reached the 20-point mark 16 times this season, the most since Colin Sexton also reached the mark 16 times during the 2917-18 campaign. Sears leads the SEC in scoring (20.6 ppg). He ranks No. 6 in field goal percentage (51.6) and No. 8 in assists per game (4.0).
— Alabama is 16-21 against AP Top-25 opponents under Nate Oats.
— Alabama has won 15 straight SEC home games at Coleman Coliseum, the longest winning streak since 1988.
— Florida leads the nation, averaging 44.2 rebounds per game. The Gators rank No. 2 in the country in offensive rebounds per game (16.1 rpg) behind Texas A&M (18.0 rpg).
— Florida guard Zyon Pullin ranks No. 2 in the country in assist/turnover ratio (4.1). The senior has also reached double-digit scoring in every game this season.
— Florida forward Tyrese Samuel ranks second in the SEC with a 56.1 field-goal percentage. The senior has recorded nine double-doubles this season, which ranks No. 42 in the nation.