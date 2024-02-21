For the first time in 17 years, No. 13 Alabama and No. 24 Florida will meet for a ranked matchup on the hardwood. Despite being two of the SEC’s most successful programs this century, the Crimson Tide and Gators haven’t both been ranked inside the Associated Press top 25 for a matchup since 2007 when then top-ranked Florida defeated No. 25 Alabama 76-67 in Gainsville. That will change Wednesday night as Alabama (18-7, 10-2 in the SEC) hosts Florida (18-7, 8-4) at 6 p.m. CT in a clash between two of the conference’s hottest teams. Alabama enters the matchup looking to maintain sole possession of first place in the SEC standings. The Crimson Tide has won six of its last seven games, recording 100 or more points in each of its last two outings. Florida has won seven of its last eight games and enters the matchup two games behind Alabama in a tie for fifth place in the conference standings. Here’s a look at everything you need to know for Wednesday’s matchup.

How to watch

Who: No. 13 Alabama (18-7, 10-2) vs. No. 24 Florida (18-7, 8-4) When: 6 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Feb. 21 Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama Watch: ESPN2 Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network | SIRIUS/XM 134/201 (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Engineer: Tom Stipe)

Alabama's projected starters

Mark Sears: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, junior Stats: 20.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 4.0 apg 51.6% FG, 45.1% 3-pt Aaron Estrada: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Graduate Student Stats: 12.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 4.1 apg, 43.9% FG, 33.9% 3-pt Latrell Wrightsell Jr: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, senior Stats: 9.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.5 apg, 42.4% FG 44.5% 3-pt Rylan Griffen: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds, sophomore Stats: 11.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.8 apg, 48.4% FG, 40.7% 3-pt Grant Nelson: 6-foot-11, 230 pounds, senior Stats: 11.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.8 apg, 47.5% FG, 27.1% 3-pt

Florida's projected starters

Zyon Pullin: 6-foot-4, 206 pounds, senior Stats: 15.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.9 apg, 43.9% FG, 40.0% 3-pt Walter Clayton Jr: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, junior Stats: 16.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.6 apg, 43.8% FG, 35.8% 3-pt Will Richard: 6-foot-4, 206 pounds, junior Stats: 11.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.4 apg, 39.7% FG, 32.9% 3-pt Tyrese Samuel: 6-foot-10, 239 pounds, senior Stats: 12.9 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 1.7 apg, 56.1% FG, 18.2% 3-pt Micah Handlogten: 7-foot-1, 235 pounds, sophomore Stats: 6.5 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 0.7 apg, 65.4% FG, 55.6% 3-pt

Tough road ahead

Alabama enters Wednesday’s matchup at No. 5 in the NET rankings used to determine the NCAA tournament field. The Crimson Tide will have a chance to add to its resume over the next month as Florida marks the first of five straight Quad 1 opportunities on the schedule. Florida is currently ranked No. 28 in the NET. After playing the Gators, the Crimson Tide will travel to Kentucky (No. 21) and Ole Miss (65) before hosting Tennessee (No. 6). From there, the Tide will wrap up its treacherous stretch with a game at Florida. “We can look at it two ways,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said Tuesday. “We’re going to try to look at it as a great opportunity to improve our resume.” While Alabama is currently projected as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament, its resume took a slight hit lately. The Tide’s home win over Indiana State lost its Quad 1 status after the Sycamores dropped to No. 31 in the NET rankings following back-to-back losses. Alabama’s neutral-site win over Oregon was also dropped down to Quad 2 status as the Ducks have fallen to No. 62 in the NET rankings. Alabama is currently 2-6 in Quad 1 games and 7-1 in Quad 2 games.

Wrightsell more than just a hot hand

Alabama starting guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is shooting a blazing 43.9% from beyond the arc in SEC play, but the senior has been more than just a hot hand for the Crimson Tide. Wrightsell recorded his first double-double earlier this month with 21 points and 10 rebounds during Alabama’s win at LSU. He’s also piled up 11 steals while turning the ball over just twice over his last five games. Perhaps his most impressive stat is that he’s a perfect 27-for-27 from the free-throw line this season. “He’s a guy you can have in at the end of games that you can trust with the ball, trust to make free throws and guard,” Oats said. “I always talk about the starting group and closing group, well he’s a really good closer. … He’s been really good for us. We need him to continue to develop and grow, and his role is going to continue to increase around here.”

Game notes