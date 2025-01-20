Where does Alabama rank in the polls after 1-1 mark vs. Ole Miss, Kentucky

Alabama basketball checked in at No. 4 in the latest edition of the Associated Press top 25 poll released Monday. The Crimson Tide maintained its place in the rankings after it followed up a 74-64 loss to then-No. 22 Ole Miss with a 102-97 road win over then-No. 8 Kentucky.

The Tide (15-3, 4-1 SEC) jumped up one spot to No. 3 in the US LBM Coaches poll ahead of its next two SEC matchups. Alabama will face Vanderbilt on Tuesday and LSU on Saturday in Coleman Coliseum.

Auburn kept its spot at No. 1 in the AP Poll after ranked wins over Mississippi State and Georgia, despite being without forward Johni Broome. Duke jumped up to No. 2 and the Blue Devils are off to an 8-0 start in ACC play. Iowa State dropped one spot to No. 3 after suffering it’s first Big 12 defeat to West Virginia on Saturday. Alabama remained at No. 4 while Florida stayed put at No. 5 after splitting games against Missouri and Texas last week.

After yet another massive SEC win away from home, Alabama will look to replicate that form against a feisty Commodores side fresh off an upset of then-No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday. Alabama and Vanderbilt will faceoff at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday inside Coleman Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Here are the full AP and coaches polls.