Derrion Reid still questionable, 'antsy' to return to court for Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama basketball could be without on of its top freshmen for a third straight game. The Crimson Tide has been without forward Derrion Reid in its games against Ole Miss and Kentucky and coach Nate Oats once again listed Reid as questionable ahead of Alabama’s matchup against Vanderbilt on Tuesday.

“He’s doing more and more every day,” Oats told reporters Monday. “He did more today. He’s still not doing everything in practice. So, he’ll probably be questionable. We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow.

“Again, this is one of those injuries that if you bring him back too fast it can be season-long lingering, never 100%. With the way he plays, he’s gotta be explosive, athletic, attacking the rim, flying around making plays. He’s just not gonna be great if he’s got a lingering injury that’s keeping him from being explosive.”

Reid sat out of Alabama’s loss to then-No. 21 Ole Miss on Tuesday and missed the Tide’s win over then-No. 8 Kentucky on Sautrday. While his injury is undisclosed, he also missed the Tide’s final non-conference matchup against South Dakota State last month due to an ankle injury.

Reid has started three games over 15 appearances this season. The 6-foot-8 forward is averaging 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds over 17.6 minutes per game. He is shooting 45.7% from the floor and 28.1% from 3.

“He’s doing more and more,” Oats said. “He’s antsy to play. But, again, we’re not gonna be stupid and bring him back too early and have him being injured the whole rest of the year.

Alabama (15-3, 4-1) and Vanderbilt (15-3, 3-2) are set to tipoff at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday inside Coleman Coliseum. The game will be televised on SEC Network.