Alabama basketball is still searching for its signature win. After going 0-for-3 against top-10 teams last month, the Crimson Tide suffered a 91-71 defeat at then-No. 6 Tennessee over the weekend in one of its worst performances of the season. Now Alabama (12-6, 4-1 in the SEC) will have yet another shot at knocking off one of college basketball’s top teams as it hosts No. 8 Auburn (16-2, 5-0) for a 6:30 p.m. CT tipoff Wednesday inside Coleman Coliseum. Unlike its previous four meetings against top-10 teams, the Crimson Tide will have the advantage of playing on its home court. Still, handing the Tigers their first SEC loss of the season will be no small feat. Here’s a look at everything you need to know for Wednesday’s matchup.

How to watch

Who: Alabama (12-6, 4-1) vs. No. 8 Tennessee (16-2-4, 5-0) When: 6:30 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Jan. 24 Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama Watch: ESPN Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network | SIRIUS/XM 134/201 (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Engineer: Tom Stipe)

Alabama's projected starters

Mark Sears: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, junior Stats: 19.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.6 apg, 53.3% FG, 47.3% 3-pt Aaron Estrada: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, graduate Stats: 13.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.9 apg, 45.3% FG, 37.2% 3-pt Rylan Griffen: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds, sophomore Stats: 10.2ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 48.8% FG, 36.6% 3-pt Grant Nelson: 6-foot-11, 230 pounds, senior Stats: 12.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.1 apg, 44.3% FG, 26.8% 3-pt Nick Pringle: 6-foot-10, 230 pounds, senior Stats: 5.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 0.4 apg, 71.7% FG

Auburn's projected starters

Aden Holloway: 6-foot-1, 178 pounds, freshman Stats: 10.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 3.3 apg, 34.3% FG, 34.8% 3-pt Denver Jones: 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, junior Stats: 6.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.6 apg, 37.4% FG, 34.5% 3-pt Jaylin Williams: 6-foot-8, 245 pounds, senior Stats: 12.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.1 apg, 63.4% FG, 45.2% 3-pt Chris Moore: 6-foot-6, 224 pounds, senior Stats: 2.8 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.9 apg, 42.5% FG, 7.7% 3-pt Johni Broome: 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, junior Stats: 15.3 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.7 apg, 54.7% FG, 27.3

Paper Tigers/Tough-luck Tide

Auburn’s recent run sure looks good on paper. The Tigers have rattled off 11 straight wins. All of them have come by a double-digit margin. All but one of them have come by 15 points or more. Pretty impressive, right? Following the weekend’s 82-59 win over Ole Miss, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl wasn’t quite ready to sing his team’s praises. “I told our guys – every now and then they were asking me, ‘Coach, are you impressed yet?’ I really haven’t been,” Pearl told reporters. “Part of it is we haven’t played that many ranked teams yet.” Auburn’s 23-point win over then-No. 22 Ole Miss was just the Tigers’ second-ranked matchup of the season. The only other one came in an 88-82 loss to then-No. 20 Baylor in their season opener. According to ESPN, the Tigers have the No. 103 ranked strength of schedule. Auburn’s two losses also came in their only Quadrant 1 matchups. Meanwhile, Alabama finds itself on the opposite side of the spectrum. The Crimson Tide ranks No. 5 in strength of schedule but is 0-4 against top-10 opponents and just 2-5 in Quadrant 1 matchups. Alabama sits at No. 9 in the NET rankings used to determine the NCAA tournament field. That’s just two spots behind Auburn at No. 7. While that’s encouraging, Alabama head coach Nate Oats said he would like to see results in the win column to back up his team’s metrics. “In the games that matter, we’re not coming up with enough wins,” Oats said. “[Auburn has] come up with a lot more wins. We’ll see tomorrow. … Our guys need to compete more. They need to play together more. They need to take care of the ball more. We got to figure out how to win tough, close games.” Wednesday night’s meeting will be a Quadrant 1 game for both teams. It’ll also serve as an opportunity for both teams to prove themselves in a marquee matchup. Will Auburn back up its recent run with a signature win, or will Alabama finally be able to knock off one of college basketball’s giants?

Deny, deny, Johni

Alabama has struggled in the paint this season, and it won’t get any easier Wednesday night as it faces one of the SEC’s top big men in Johni Broome. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward ranks second in the conference in rebounds per game (8.4), blocks per game (1.9) and field-goal percentage (54.7). He also leads Auburn with 15.3 points per game, reaching double figures in all but two of his 18 appearances this season. “Broome’s tough,” Oats said. “He’s physical. He deep seals you. He can step out and make a 3. He can take you off the dribble. He’s not Zach Edey. He’s not that big. He’s not as good maybe in the post, but he’s got unbelievable footwork in there and he’s strong. He’s definitely a concern for us.” Alabama went up against Broome twice in his first season with Auburn last year. For the most part, the Crimson Tide did well to contain the star forward, holding him to an average of 9 points and 7 rebounds on 8 of 20 (40%) shooting. Of course, the Tide had 7-foot center Charles Bediako at its disposal for those two meetings. Now it will be up to a struggling Tide frontcourt to hold its own. Tuesday, Oats pointed out that starting center Nick Pringle has been better at staying out of foul trouble while starting forward Grant Nelson did a good job of corralling Mississippi State’s Tolu Smith earlier in the year. Still Alabama allowed Tennessee forward Jonas Aidoo to record 19 points on 9 of 14 shooting over the weekend. If the Tide can’t improve from that performance, it could mean a similarly big night for Broome on Wednesday.

Don’t count out KD

Auburn guard K.D. Johnson is going through a bit of a senior slump, averaging career lows in both points per game (7.6) and 3-point percentage (28.8). However, don’t expect Alabama to take the streaky shooter for granted. During last year’s game in Coleman Coliseum, Johnson torched Alabama for 21 points while knocking down 4 of 5 shots from beyond the arc. This week, Oats has made sure to point out that he still views the senior guard as a serious threat from anywhere on the court. "He's going to have a little different edge to him in tomorrow night’s games than he has in the rest of these games,” Oats said. “He's one of their real emotional guys. Talks a lot, gets his energy up. They kind of play off his energy a little bit. We’re not going treat him like a 20% shooter. He’s going to be treated a lot more like the 4 of 5 shooter he played like last year.”

It should be close