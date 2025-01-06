Alabama adds Louisiana transfer Dre'lyn Washington from transfer portal

Alabama replenished its depth at the running back position Monday night by adding Louisiana transfer Dre’lyn Washington. The rising redshirt senior will have one year of eligibility remaining for the Crimson Tide.

Washington started two games over 11 appearances for Louisiana last season. The 5-foot-9, 218-pound back carried the ball 73 times for 478 yards (6.55 yards per carry) with five touchdowns. He also recorded six receptions for 107 yards and a score through the air.

Alabama decided to dip into the portal for a running back after seeing Justice Haynes make way for Michigan earlier this month. The Tide returns starter Jam Miller as well as Richard Young, Daniel Hill and Kevin Riley. Along with Washington, Alabama added Rivals100 freshman Akylin Dear as part of its 2025 class.

Washington signed with Louisiana as an unranked recruit in the 2021 class. The Hemphill, Texas native has rushed for 1,343 rushing yards and nine touchdowns and recorded 14 receptions for 154 yards and a pair of scores through the air during his college career.