Where does Alabama basketball rank in the polls after first win in SEC play

Alabama basketball checked in at No. 5 in the latest edition of the Associated Press top 25 poll released Monday. The Crimson Tide maintained its No. 5 ranking after a 107-79 win over then-No. 12 Oklahoma on Saturday.

The Tide (12-2) stayed put in the US LBM Coaches poll, also landing at No. 5 ahead of its next two SEC matchups. Alabama will face South Carolina on Wednesday before a trip to College Station, Texas for a top-10 matchup against No. 10 Texas A&M. The Aggies (12-2) won their first SEC game 80-60 over Texas while South Carolina was blown out by No. 14 Mississippi State.

Tennessee once again remained No. 1 in the AP Poll this week. The Volunteers (14-0) are now the last undefeated team in college basketball after a win over Arkansas.

Auburn maintained their spot at No. 2 in the AP rankings after a blowout victory over Missouri in its first SEC game. Iowa State stayed put at No. 3 while No. 4 Duke and the Tide rounded out the top five. The SEC continues to dominate the rankings, with nine teams included in the latest AP Poll.

After a dominant win in its first game, Alabama will look to replicate that form in its first road non-conference test against South Carolina. The Tide and Gamecocks will faceoff at 6 p.m. CT Wednesday inside Colonial Life Arena. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Here are the full AP and coaches polls.

AP Poll

1. Tennessee, 14-0

2. Auburn, 13-1

3. Iowa State, 12-1

4. Duke, 12-2

5. Alabama, 12-2

6. Kentucky, 12-2

7. Marquette, 13-2

8. Florida, 13-1

9. UConn, 10-3

10. Texas A&M, 12-2

11. Kansas, 10-3

12. Houston, 10-3

13. Illinois, 11-3

14. Mississippi State, 13-1

15. Oregon, 13-2

16. Michigan State, 12-2

17. Oklahoma, 13-1

18. Gonzaga, 12-4

19. Memphis 12-3

20. Purdue 11-4

21. West Virginia 11-2

22. UCLA, 11-3

23. Ole Miss 12-2

24. Michigan 11-3

25. Utah State 14-1

Coaches poll

1. Tennessee, 14-0

2. Auburn, 13-1

3. Iowa State, 12-1

4. Duke, 12-2

5. Alabama, 12-2

6. Marquette, 13-2

7. Kentucky, 12-2

8. Florida, 13-1

9. Texas A&M, 12-2

10. UConn, 10-3

11. Houston, 10-3

12. Kansas, 10-3

13. Mississippi State, 13-1

14. Michigan State, 12-2

15. Illinois, 11-3

16. Oklahoma, 13-1

17. Oregon, 13-2

18. Gonzaga, 12-4

19. Purdue 11-4

20. Memphis 12-3

21. UCLA, 11-3

22. Ole Miss 12-2

23 West Virginia 11-2

24. Michigan 11-3

25. Utah State 14-1