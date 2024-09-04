Advertisement

in other news

Wommack emphasizes importance of rotating Alabama’s young defenders

Wommack emphasizes importance of rotating Alabama’s young defenders

Several of Alabama's freshman defenders made impact plays in Week 1.

 • Jack Knowlton
Kalen DeBoer reveals Nick Saban's message to Alabama before opener

Kalen DeBoer reveals Nick Saban's message to Alabama before opener

Kalen DeBoer passed on a message from Nick Saban before Alabama's opener.

 • Tony Tsoukalas
How Nick Sheridan dealt with Alabama's headset debacle during season opener

How Nick Sheridan dealt with Alabama's headset debacle during season opener

Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan had to take two trips to the field due to headset issues.

 • Jack Knowlton
Everything Kalen DeBoer said heading into South Florida week

Everything Kalen DeBoer said heading into South Florida week

Coming off a blowout in his Alabama debut, Kalen DeBoer began the week in good spirits during his Monday news conference

 • Tony Tsoukalas
Kalen DeBoer explains Alabama's latest jersey alteration

Kalen DeBoer explains Alabama's latest jersey alteration

Kalen DeBoer’s debut game with Alabama involved a slight alteration to the Crimson Tide’s classic uniforms.

 • Tony Tsoukalas

in other news

Wommack emphasizes importance of rotating Alabama’s young defenders

Wommack emphasizes importance of rotating Alabama’s young defenders

Several of Alabama's freshman defenders made impact plays in Week 1.

 • Jack Knowlton
Kalen DeBoer reveals Nick Saban's message to Alabama before opener

Kalen DeBoer reveals Nick Saban's message to Alabama before opener

Kalen DeBoer passed on a message from Nick Saban before Alabama's opener.

 • Tony Tsoukalas
How Nick Sheridan dealt with Alabama's headset debacle during season opener

How Nick Sheridan dealt with Alabama's headset debacle during season opener

Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan had to take two trips to the field due to headset issues.

 • Jack Knowlton
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 4, 2024
How Alabama's eight debut starters performed in the season opener
circle avatar
Tony Tsoukalas  •  TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@Tony_Tsoukalas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After turning over its roster this offseason, Alabama featured a few new faces in key roles over the weekend. In total, eight Crimson Tide players made their first college start during the 63-0 victory over Western Kentucky.

Here’s a look at how each of them performed during their first-team debuts.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Alabama
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
No top targets for Alabama available at this time.
Advertisement
Advertisement
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings