TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After turning over its roster this offseason, Alabama featured a few new faces in key roles over the weekend. In total, eight Crimson Tide players made their first college start during the 63-0 victory over Western Kentucky.
Here’s a look at how each of them performed during their first-team debuts.