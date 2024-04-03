Alabama’s defensive line is a hard-nosed, aggressive force at the line of scrimmage and has the ability to make its opponent tap out at will. With all the depth at the position, the Crimson Tide’s first line of defense can easily turn into a Wrestlemania event, tagging in teammates off the bench to finish the job.

Following Wednesday’s practice, several members of the defensive line commented on Alabama’s “tag-team” approach up front.

“I grew up watching WWE so a tag team is a perfect reference for us,” defensive tackle Damon Payne Jr. said. “A perfect reference for me, just one guy is going crazy, tag a brother in. He comes in, does his thing. It’s fun just to be able to do that with your teammates.”

The Crimson Tide defensive front is among the best in the country, and has the loaded talent to show for it. With veterans such as Tim Keenan III, Tim Smith, Jaheim Oatis, and more, Alabama’s pass rush features numerous tools on the field and off the bench that can make plays.

Fortunately for defensive coordinator Kane Wommack’s defense, it faces a very positive problem already.

“It’s definitely great to have depth in our group, especially when you got guys like Damon Payne, Tim Smith, young guys Edric Hill, Isaia Faga, and guys like Jah-Marien Latham, LT [Overton],” Keenan said. “When you got depth, you have a good problem, like too many people, that’s a good thing. Because you can get hit with so many different things in different ways from so many different people. So I’m definitely excited for it.”

Following the departure of Justin Eboigbe to the 2024 NFL Draft, the Crimson Tide are left with a handful of lineman who are more than capable of holding a starting position up front.

Keenan, Oatis, and Smith are the likely frontrunners to man the defensive tackle positions to start, but the second unit can go toe to toe with just about any offensive line in the country, which is a huge advantage to Alabama’s defense.

Any team that can have Jah-Marien Latham, Damon Payne, and LT Overton coming off the sideline will put any opponent in trouble.

“I think when we can move in and out of four down, and some 3-4 structures and do some different things on the interior to get the right one-on-one matchups we want,” Wommack said. “Ultimately, that’s what it comes down to, is can we get the right one-on-one matchups in pass rush based off of whatever scheme we’re trying to get done there. I think from a depth standpoint and a talent standpoint, we’ve got some pieces we can work with personnel-wise.”

Being able to keep fresh legs on the field at all times will be a benefit to the Crimson Tide’s defensive unit all season long, and it all starts up front with the defensive line. Not only will it keep players more lively, but also opens up multiple opportunities to dominate the line of scrimmage.

“I feel like it’s a very powerful aspect of this defense,” Payne said. “I feel like we’re very strong as a whole. We just keep developing and getting better, being able to inspire the rest of our teammates and just come along together.”

With just four spring practices remaining until the A-Day game on April 13, the Crimson Tide are in the home stretch of preparations for the upcoming season, and have a roster full of defenders ready to go.