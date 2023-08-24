TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Classes started up at Alabama on Wednesday, and Dallas Turner has already received a compliment on his back-to-school shoes.

Over the past few months, the five-star edge rusher has fielded countless questions about his increased role in the Crimson Tide’s defense. During a media appearance Thursday, he was presented with a rare opportunity to speak about his other passion — his shoe game.

Photos from Alabama’s preseason camp showed Turner rocking a pair of black and white Jordan 1 Alpha Menace cleats during practice. When asked about the choice of footwear, the junior said he’s hoping to end his Alabama career in style.

“I try to spice it up this season, it’s the last one,” Turner said. “I’ve been wearing Jordans since I was born. My dad’s a very big sneakerhead, especially growing up. He owned a lot of shoe stores and stuff. Sneakers are nothing new for me. I’m just trying to feel on the field some type of way.”

This could very well be Turner’s last season in Tuscaloosa. The five-star defender was a third-team selection on the Associated Press’ preseason All-America list and has already been projected as a first-round pick in next year’s NFL draft.

If this month’s preseason camp is any indication, Turner’s footwear won’t be the only flash he provides this fall. Earlier this week, the junior received praise from Nick Saban as the head coach commended him for his presence both on and off the fied.

“Dallas has done great,” Saban said. “He's been a really good leader, he's setting a good example, he's worked very hard. He's been very productive and I think he's just done fantastic for us.”

Turner earned Freshman All-SEC honors in 2021 before logging a solid sophomore season last year. In total, he’s piled up 12.5 sacks, 18 tackles for a loss and 14 quarterback hurries during his 28 career games with the Crimson Tide. Alabama will be counting on him to expand on that production this season as he is expected to replace All-American Will Anderson Jr. as the team’s biggest pass-rushing threat.

After lining up across from him the past two seasons, Turner still speaks frequently with Anderson, who was selected as the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft in April.

As for the best advice he’s received about taking on the starting role in the front seven — be where your feet are.

“Honestly, the main thing he told me is to just relax, like he’s about football now,” Turner said of his conversation with Anderson. “Just don’t put so much pressure on yourself because of the type of name and all the hype you got to ‘quote unquote live up to.’”