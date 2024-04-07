The moment put an exclamation point on Nelson’s first season at Alabama, one where he averaged 11.9 points and 5.86 rebounds. It also highlighted a tournament run that previously saw him record 24 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks in a Sweet 16 win over No. 1 seed North Carolina.

Nelson’s second-half dunk was perhaps the play of the game from No. 4 seed Alabama’s 86-72 loss to top-seeded UConn on Saturday night. It contributed to an impressive stat line, as the former North Dakota State transfer finished with 19 points and a season-high 15 rebounds against one of the nation’s top bigs.

GLENDALE, Ariz — Grant Nelson didn’t get the win, but Alabama fans will be talking about how he posterized UConn’s Donovan Clingan in the Final Four for years to come.

The senior forward still has one year of eligibility remaining but will have a serious NBA draft decision given his performances over the past few weeks.

"I'm sure his draft stock has risen in the tournament, particularly how he played against was it Carolina where he had 24 [points], 12 [rebounds] and 5 [blocks]," said Alabama head coach Nate Oats when asked about Nelson following Saturday’s loss. "He's one of the four players in the history of the tournament to do that against a single-digit seed. I think it was him, Shaq, Tim Duncan and Channing Frye.

"This one, 19 [points] and 15 [rebounds], his stock has risen. We're going to have to sit down and evaluate how much it's risen, will he get drafted, where will he get drafted."

Nelson was not asked about his future during his postgame press conference and didn’t return to Alabama’s locker room in time to field questions from reporters. However, he did reflect on taking the Tide to its first Final Four appearance this season.

“Great group. I mean, I feel like we all loved each other,” Nelson said when asked about his message following the loss. “It was tough seeing guys like Aaron Estrada play their last basketball game. We just told each other we made history. Didn’t end the way we wanted it to. We can’t hang our heads on this season. We have to use this game as motivation going into the next year.”

Time will tell if that “we” includes the Nelson next season. He and other player considering their draft options have through April 27 to enter the NBA draft. From there, players have until May 30 to withdraw their names and return to school. Of course, Nelson could also transfer to play his final year at another program. However, that seems like the least likely of his potential moves at the moment.

Oats plans to discuss all of that with Nelson over the next few days, but it goes without saying the forward would be welcomed back with open arms.

"I'd love to have him back, I know that," Oats said. "I always said you do what's right by the player, by the person. If he's got a great situation, makes most sense for him not to come back, I'm all for it.

"Noah Clowney, nobody thought he'd be gone after one year, and ends up going 21st from the draft last year. If Grant's stock rose enough to where it makes sense he leaves, I'll be the happiest guy in the world for him. If he needs another year of college, I'll welcome him back with open arms. I'd love to welcome him back for another year.”