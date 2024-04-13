TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama concluded spring practice by playing in the annual A-Day game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday afternoon. While several players experienced a Tuscaloosa atmosphere for the first time, wide receiver Germie Bernard shined the brightest of them all.

After following head coach Kalen DeBoer from Washington to Alabama, Bernard joined the team in January and has been a prominent receiver for the squad throughout spring camp. Racking up 122 yards on three receptions in the A-Day game, the country got a glimpse of what Bernard can do for the Crimson Tide this season.

“Germie is a competitor,” Milroe said. “He comes each and every day ready to go at the facility. He’s been a good leader in the room. It’s special for us, special for him. He has knowledge of the system and he’s a veteran in college. So he’s been doing a really good job of being an effective leader.”

The junior receiver was a deep ball threat all afternoon long and picked up at least 30 yards on each reception, including one 52-yarder from Milroe. Bernard was almost unguardable downfield and never dropped a pass either.

“Our connection comes from preparation,” Milroe said. “So, extra reps after practice, getting together after a play and talking. So, he’s going to be a key resource for us to be successful this year. I’m proud to have him on the team and I’m super excited.”

After watching him take the field for the Washington Huskies last season, DeBoer has been able to utilize Bernard by assisting in the installation of a new offensive system for the Crimson Tide this year.

“I think the guys, the quarterbacks in particular, believe in him,” DeBoer said. “He’s a leader because that’s just naturally what he does. He’s really tried to work into the receiving corps to become one of them. He had some opportunities today and took advantage of them. He’s going to be a good one for us, that’s for sure.”

For the Huskies, Bernard picked up 419 yards on 34 receptions in his sophomore campaign, along with two touchdowns. Being an able-bodied receiver on the outside, the veteran receiver is known to make plays on the ball whenever necessary.

“Yea I think he had a great day today,” DeBoer said. “The one that sticks out to me where he had the catch after contact. He went up and high-pointed the ball…that’s what he does. He’s a physical guy, if the ball is up in the air it’s his, he’s got that mindset.”

Following the A-Day game, Alabama concluded its 15th and final spring practice of the offseason. The entire country has now seen the potential of Kalen DeBoer’s new era in Tuscaloosa, and it will surely be watched closely as the 2024-25 season approaches.