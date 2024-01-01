PASADENA, Cal. —

Facing off for a national championship spot in the Rose Bowl, No. 4 Alabama and No. 1 Michigan competed in one of the most tightly contested College Football Playoff matchups yet. In a 27-20 thriller, the Wolverines came out on top and will continue its season for another week.

FIRST QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Jase McClellan 34-yard rush (4 plays, 44 yards, 2:11)

Alabama 7, Michigan 0 | 9:41

—TOUCHDOWN Michigan: Blake Corum 8-yard reception from JJ McCarthy (10 plays, 75 yards, 5:18)

Alabama 7, Michigan 7 | 4:23

Key play:

Following a muffed punt by Michigan, the Crimson Tide were set up with great field position from the Wolverines’ 44-yard line. Capping off the drive, senior Jase McClellan breaks away from the defense for a 34-yard touchdown rush on his second carry of the afternoon. McClellan’s touchdown was the first score of the game.

Player of the quarter:

Jase McClellan picks up 40 yards on the ground in just two carries on his first game back from injury. On just his second touch of the game, the senior running back broke away for a 34-yard rush and found the end zone to put the Crimson Tide on the board first. While the passing game didn’t get going early, McClellan got the ground game working instead.

SECOND QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—TOUCHDOWN Michigan: Tyler Morris 38-yard reception from JJ McCarthy; missed the PAT (8 plays, 83 yards, 4:43)

Michigan 13, Alabama 7 | 3:49

—FIELD GOAL Alabama: Will Reichard 50-yard field goal (10 plays, 52 yards, 3:37)

​Michigan 13, Alabama 10 | 0:07

Key play:

Will Reichard drills a 50-yard field goal to cut the Michigan lead down to four points with just seven seconds remaining in the half. After the Crimson Tide offense was struggling to move the ball downfield, Reichard backed them up and delivered with a bomb from deep range to keep Alabama close.

Player of the quarter:

JJ McCarthy puts together a solid second quarter after a spotty start. McCarthy finished the quarter throwing 4-for-6 through the air with 77 yards and a touchdown pass to take the lead for the Wolverines.

THIRD QUARTER

Scoring summary:

NO SCORE

Key play:

On a 1st and 10, Jalen Milroe is pressured by the Wolverine defense and retreats back for about nine yards before bursting up through the middle to reach the line of scrimmage and gain 10 yards as well. Milroe escapes a near sack from Michigan and keeps the eventual scoring drive alive.

Player of the quarter:

After struggling earlier in the quarter, Alabama needed a scoring drive to finish off the quarter and Jalen Milroe stepped up when his team needed it. On the final drive of the quarter, Milroe led the team down the field in just six plays to reach the red zone for the first time and eventually score again.

FOURTH QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Jase McClellan 3-yard rush (8 plays, 55 yards, 4:14)

Alabama 17, Michigan 13 | 14:30

—FIELD GOAL Alabama: Will Reichard 52-yard field goal (9 plays, 35 yards, 5:49)

Alabama 20, Michigan 13 | 4:41

—TOUCHDOWN Michigan: Roman Wilson 4-yard reception from JJ McCarthy (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:07)

Alabama 20, Michigan 20 | 1:34

Key play:

After being kept out of the red zone all game, Alabama stepped up at the beginning of the quarter to retake the lead once again. Being set up on the 3-yard line, Jase McClellan powered through the middle for a touchdown to put Michigan on the ropes.

Player of the quarter:

Once again, Jase McClellan came up with multiple big plays throughout the quarter. Aside from his three-yard touchdown rush to begin the period, McClellan converted a 17-yard rush for a first down to enter Michigan territory and keep the scoring drive alive for Will Reichard.

OVERTIME

Scoring summary:

—Blake Corum 17-yard rush (2 plays, 25 yards)

Michigan 27, Alabama 20

Key play:

Blake Corum breaks Michigan's all-time rushing touchdown record with a 17-yard breakaway run for a touchdown to take the lead and win the game.

GAME BALLS

—Jase McClellan: Playing his first game back from injury, the senior running back picked up 87 yards on 14 carries, along with scoring two touchdowns. Receiving significant time in the tailback rotation, McClellan stepped up and converted several first downs as well.

—Caleb Downs: Though he is one of the youngest players on the roster, the true freshman safety continues to impress every game. Downs led the team with eight tackles, along with a pass breakup as well.

—Deontae Lawson: Alabama's defense was impressive all night long and its leader in the middle is a big reason why. Lawson finished his night with five tackles and helped limit Michigan's rushing attack.

—James Burnip: In a game where field position is crucial with every possession, Burnip made sure to do his job with his leg. Burnip averaged 50.3 yards on his seven punts and kept the Wolverines back as far as possible.