Lexington, KY. —

Alabama leaves Lexington after a 49 - 21 routing of the Kentucky Wildcats. The Crimson Tide's win clinches the SEC West and locks Nick Saban's squad into the SEC Championship game in a few weeks.

FIRST QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Amari Niblack 26-yard reception from Jalen Milroe (10 plays, 80 yards, 5:13)

Alabama 7, Kentucky 0 | 9:38

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Kobe Prentice 40-yard touchdown reception from Jalen Milroe (4 plays, 55 yards, 1:51)

Alabama 14, Kentucky 0 | 5:32

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Jalen Milroe 1-yard rush (1 play, 1 yard, 0:04)

Alabama 21, Kentucky 0 | 5:12

—TOUCHDOWN Kentucky: Tayvion Robinson 6-yard reception from Devin Leary (6 plays, 32 yards, 2:43)

Alabama 21, Kentucky 7 | 1:30

Key play:

Jalen Milroe is tackled for a loss of 5 yards after a scramble and responds with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Prentice on the next play. The long reception was Milroe’s second touchdown pass of the game.

Player of the quarter:

Jalen Milroe had a near perfect first quarter through the air as he went 7-of-9 passing for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Milroe also was productive on the ground as well, totaling 17 yards rushing, along with a touchdown.

SECOND QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Roydell Williams 27-yard reception from Jalen Milroe (5 plays, 62 yards, 2:34)

Alabama 28, Kentucky 7 | 10:14

Key play:

Jalen Milroe finds Roydell Williams in the flats for a 27-yard touchdown pass. With everything covered up by Kentucky’s secondary, Milroe points for Williams to head upfield towards the sideline where he was found for the grab. The touchdown reception pushed Alabama’s lead to 21.

Player of the quarter:

Terrion Arnold had an excellent quarter in the secondary for Alabama. The lockdown corner finished the second quarter with three tackles and came down with an interception as well. Arnold made it tough for Wildcats quarterback Devin Leary to make any big plays downfield.

THIRD QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—TOUCHDOWN Kentucky: Ray Davis 2-yard rush (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:07)

Alabama 28, Kentucky 14 | 10:53

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Jalen Milroe 3-yard touchdown rush

Alabama 35, Kentucky 14 | 6:29

Key play:

Jalen Milroe finds Kobe Prentice near the sideline for a 30-yard reception. After the defense gave up a quick touchdown to the Wildcats. Alabama needed a response too. A few plays after the long gain, the Crimson Tide found the endzone again after Jalen Milroe pushed through the middle for a 3-yard rushing touchdown.

Player of the quarter:

Jalen Milroe finishes the quarter making a few big plays to put some more points on the board. First, he finds Kobe Prentice for a 30-yard gain to get down into the redzone. Then, he later follows it with a 3-yard touchdown rush.

FOURTH QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Jalen Milroe 1-yard rush

Alabama 42, Kentucky 14 | 14:48

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: 3-yard rush by Jam Miller

Alabama 49, Kentucky 14 | 9:46

—TOUCHDOWN Kentucky: 1-yard rush by Ray Davis (4 plays, 75 yards, 2:00)

Alabama 49, Kentucky 21 | 7:46

Key play:

Ty Simpson finds Jalen Hale over the middle for a huge 51-yard gain. Hale's reception brought the Crimson Tide into the redzone and set up Jam Miller's 3-yard rushing touchdown to extend the lead.

Player of the quarter:

Ty Simpson leads a very quick scoring drive for the Crimson Tide in his first minutes of playing time since the early regular season. Simpson completed a 51-yard pass to Jalen Hale to bring Alabama into the redzone, setting up a touchdown.

GAME BALLS

Terrion Arnold: Arnold was almost everywhere on defense throughout the entire matchup. The lockdown corner finished his afternoon with five tackles, meanwhile also tacking on an interception and a forced fumble as well.

Kobe Prentice: While he hasn't been a big name for the Crimson Tide this season, Prentice made a great showing against the Wildcats. The sophomore wide receiver finished his afternoon with four catches for 74 yards, including a touchdown grab as well.

Jalen Milroe: Despite not having quite the performance he had last week, Milroe still had a solid game overall. While an interception hurt his stats a little bit, the redshirt sophomore quarterback threw 16-of-23 through the air with 240 yards and three touchdowns. On the ground, he tacked on 33 yards and three touchdowns as well.