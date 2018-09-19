Wandale Robinson, four-star wide receiver from Western Hills High School in Frankfort, Kentucky, will return to Alabama this weekend for an official visit. Robinson earned a scholarship offer from the Crimson Tide in June after a dominant performance at the Tide's camp. He also returned to Tuscaloosa in late July for the Champions Cook-Out.

"I am very excited to get back down there," Robinson said. "Seeing how that offense is playing and getting to see it in person gets me excited. What I am really looking forward to is just seeing how comfortable I am all around with the players, coaches and just around the campus."

Robinson has paid close attention to the Tide's offense. Alabama leads the nation's in points per game (56.7) through the first three weeks of the college football season. The top ranked Crimson Tide will host No. 22 Texas A&M on Saturday.