Four-star LB Cayden Jones commits to Alabama
A big weekend for Alabama is off to a good start with the commitment of Cayden Jones. The four-star linebacker out of Asheville (N.C.) Christ School has been to Tuscaloosa multiple times and his comfort level with the coaching staff is just one of the things that led to his commitment.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"It really came down to a gut feeling and the feeling that my family and I had while we were on campus was unbeatable," Jones said. "I've had three visits so far and all of them were great. Coach Bala is great. I really like him and coach Cox, who is the regional recruiter. At the end of the day it just felt right. After sitting down with coach Saban a few times I knew Alabama was the spot for me to go, compete, and get better as a player and a man.
"I think it just starts with believing in yourself, believing in the ones around you, and holding yourself to that standard," he said. "Alabama certainly does that. Iron sharpens iron. You're competing with the best guys in the country. I believe I'm one of the best in the country.
"I've been in the rooms and felt comfortable about guys like Shawn Murphy and Jihaad Campbell," said Jones. "I've sat down and talked with them. Those are guys I can see myself competing with and learning from."
RIVALS' REACTION
There is a lot to like about Jones and what he brings to the field. He has a big, 6-foot-4, frame and is already 220-pounds with a 76-inch wingspan. Jones says he clocked a hand-timed 4.5-second 40-yard dash too. Those are all very solid measurables when you consider what Jones is able to do on film. Jones can play in space, is an asset in coverage, and has impressive quick-twitch abilities when pursuing the ball carrier. He is a physical hitter and does a good job making sure he gets his man on the ground. Jones has the versatility to play inside or outside linebacker at the next level as well.
Jones, who chose Alabama over Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina, is the second linebacker to commit to the Crimson Tide this cycle, joining Sterling Dixon. He is their sixth commitment this cycle.