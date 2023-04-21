A big weekend for Alabama is off to a good start with the commitment of Cayden Jones . The four-star linebacker out of Asheville (N.C.) Christ School has been to Tuscaloosa multiple times and his comfort level with the coaching staff is just one of the things that led to his commitment.

"It really came down to a gut feeling and the feeling that my family and I had while we were on campus was unbeatable," Jones said. "I've had three visits so far and all of them were great. Coach Bala is great. I really like him and coach Cox, who is the regional recruiter. At the end of the day it just felt right. After sitting down with coach Saban a few times I knew Alabama was the spot for me to go, compete, and get better as a player and a man.

"I think it just starts with believing in yourself, believing in the ones around you, and holding yourself to that standard," he said. "Alabama certainly does that. Iron sharpens iron. You're competing with the best guys in the country. I believe I'm one of the best in the country.

"I've been in the rooms and felt comfortable about guys like Shawn Murphy and Jihaad Campbell," said Jones. "I've sat down and talked with them. Those are guys I can see myself competing with and learning from."