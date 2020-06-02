News More News
Four-star DE talks Freddie Roach, virtual visits and upcoming commitment

The Alabama Crimson Tide remain in pursuit of 2021 prospect T.J. Bollers.
Tyler Waldrep • BamaInsider
Staff Writer
@tylerwaldrep
I covered Alabama athletics for a number of organizations (including this one 2017-18) from 2015-2018. Took a break for two years to cover Florida State, but now I'm back.

Four-star strongside defensive end T.J. Bollers isn’t always in the mood to talk when he picks up the phone. When that’s the case, it only takes a few seconds with Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach to give Bollers the boost he needs.

“I’ll answer, and I’ll be like ‘hello,’ and he goes like ‘Teeee Jaaaaaay’ like screaming into the phone, bringing so much energy,” Bollers said. “After you hear that, you’re ready for the call. You’re like what’s up coach, just like everyone is freaking out. He brings a different energy that you don’t see in a lot of coaches.”

Bollers, the No. 98 overall prospect in the 2021 class, narrowed his list of schools to include the Crimson Tide, Wisconsin, Iowa State, Nebraska, Penn State and Notre Dame.

