Four-star strongside defensive end T.J. Bollers isn’t always in the mood to talk when he picks up the phone. When that’s the case, it only takes a few seconds with Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach to give Bollers the boost he needs.

“I’ll answer, and I’ll be like ‘hello,’ and he goes like ‘Teeee Jaaaaaay’ like screaming into the phone, bringing so much energy,” Bollers said. “After you hear that, you’re ready for the call. You’re like what’s up coach, just like everyone is freaking out. He brings a different energy that you don’t see in a lot of coaches.”