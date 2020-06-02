News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-02 07:39:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama hot after elite Texas QB commit Jalen Milroe

Alabama continues to pursue Texas quarterback commit Jalen Milroe
Alabama continues to pursue Texas quarterback commit Jalen Milroe (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Following Drake Maye’s de-commitment in March, Alabama is currently without a quarterback in its 2021 class. However, that doesn’t mean Crimson Tide coaches aren’t still searching to add an elite p...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}