2021 four-star OT adds SEC school to top five and talks interest in Alabama
Despite social distancing requirements, four-star offensive tackle Terrence Ferguson has managed to stay roughly on track physically this offseason.
Yeah, access to a full rack would have helped the Alabama Crimson Tide target bulk up a little faster, but that's his only noticeable setback.
The recruitment process has been a little more frustrating.
"I can't take as many visits to different schools as I'd like to," Ferguson said. "So I'd have to be like okay let me pick my five or my six, whatever and then that's where I'm going to have to go. Because if everything is closed through the whole summer, that's only going to leave the season, and we'll be back in school then, so it's going to have to be limited."
The No. 43 overall prospect included Alabama in his list of top five schools on Saturday afternoon. Ferguson said he talks with Alabama coach Nick Saban over Facetime at least once every two weeks, and he's in contact with the Crimson Tide's offensive line coach Kyle Flood almost every day.
Alabama's competition includes Georgia, LSU, Florida State and Arkansas. The Razorbacks weren't in the picture a few months ago, but Ferguson said Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman is recruiting him just as hard as he did while coaching the offensive line at Georgia.
Why Alabama?
